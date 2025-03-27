Cash-Rich Canadian Companies That Thrive in Economic Downturns

Want cash in your pocket? Then you want companies that are flush with the stuff.

Economic downturns have a way of shaking up even the most seasoned investors. When interest rates rise, consumer spending drops, and global growth slows, as some companies struggle to stay afloat. But others, especially those with strong cash positions and solid business models, manage to keep pushing forward. In fact, a handful of cash-rich Canadian stocks not only survive tough times but often come out stronger on the other side.

What makes these companies special is simple. These Canadian stocks have the money and the mindset to stay calm when others are forced to cut back. With a healthy pile of cash on hand, these can keep paying employees, cover expenses without scrambling, and even take advantage of opportunities when competitors are on pause. That kind of financial flexibility is rare, and it’s something investors should take seriously. So let’s consider a few.

CNR

One of the best examples is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). As of writing, it trades around $173 per share and holds a market cap north of $113 billion. In its fourth-quarter 2024 results, it reported revenue of $4.5 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02.

The Canadian stock sits on more than $1.4 billion in cash, giving it plenty of breathing room even in a slowing economy. While some companies would be freezing hiring or cancelling orders, CNR has continued investing in its network and technology. Moving everything from grain to cars to consumer goods, CNR has the kind of revenue diversity and cross-border reach that makes it a dependable performer. Recession or not.

Dollarama

Another standout is Dollarama (TSX:DOL). It might not seem like a glamorous investment, but when times get tough, more shoppers turn to discount retailers. Dollarama has made a name for itself by offering affordable everyday items, and its business tends to do well when people tighten their wallets.

As of writing, the Canadian stock trades around $113 with a market cap of over $32 billion. In its most recent quarterly report, Dollarama posted $1.5 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $0.76, both up from the year before. It has more than $160 million in cash, and thanks to its strong margins and disciplined expansion plan, it continues to open new stores while returning money to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Empire

Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A) is also worth a closer look. It’s the parent company behind Sobeys and other grocery banners across the country. Food is an essential service, and that gives Empire a built-in layer of stability.

The Canadian stock is trading just below $40, with a market cap around $6.5 billion. In its latest quarter, Empire reported $7.5 billion in revenue and $0.64 in adjusted EPS. It holds over $570 million in cash. That kind of reserve allows it to modernize stores, invest in e-commerce, and expand its private-label offerings – all without relying too heavily on debt. During downturns, grocery chains tend to hold up well, and Empire’s conservative financial strategy makes it even more appealing.

Foolish takeaway

What ties these Canadian stocks together isn’t just cash on the books. It’s how they use that cash. CN reinvests in its infrastructure. Dollarama grows its store base while rewarding shareholders. Empire strengthens its operations and digital footprint. These are long-term plays built on short-term discipline. When the economy stumbles, they don’t just hang on. They find ways to grow.

Of course, even cash-rich companies aren’t invincible. Labour costs can rise, fuel prices can fluctuate, and consumer habits can shift. But what cash offers is a cushion. It gives Canadian stocks options. They can choose to wait things out or double down on growth. And for investors, that means fewer surprises and steadier returns when other stocks are getting whipsawed by headlines.

So, in uncertain times, there’s something comforting about companies that have prepared for rainy days. Canadian National Railway, Dollarama, and Empire Company all have that extra layer of financial strength that makes them reliable in a storm. You don’t need to guess which way the market’s headed when your portfolio includes businesses that know how to stay grounded, no matter what’s going on around them.