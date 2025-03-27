Member Login
Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » Trump Tariffs Send Copper Prices Skyward: Are Canadian Copper Stocks a Buy Now?

Trump Tariffs Send Copper Prices Skyward: Are Canadian Copper Stocks a Buy Now?

Here’s why Trump’s new auto tariffs are sending copper prices soaring and putting Canadian copper stocks in the spotlight.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

Well, it’s happening again — U.S. tariffs are back, and this time, they’re supercharging copper prices. Thanks to new trade policies under Donald Trump’s second term, copper is having a historic moment. After rallying over 15% so far in March, copper futures prices settled at their record highs yesterday.

The metal’s already tight supply just got squeezed even harder, and investors seem to be piling in fast. If you’ve been watching from the sidelines, you’re probably wondering: Is this just a short-term spike — or the start of a multi-year run? And more importantly, should you be buying copper stocks right now?

In this article, let’s unpack what’s really behind copper’s recent surge — and which Canadian copper stocks could benefit most.

Why copper prices are rallying

At the heart of copper’s latest surge is a policy shift that’s sending shockwaves through global trade. On March 26, President Trump signed a proclamation to slap a 25% tariff on all imported automobiles and many auto parts starting April 3. While this may sound like a move targeted only at the auto industry, it’s got much broader implications — especially for metals like copper.

If you don’t know it already, modern vehicles, especially electric ones, are packed with copper. Everything from the wiring harness to motors and battery connectors relies on it. So, when tariffs hit imported vehicles and parts, automakers — especially in Asia and Europe — may ramp up local production in North America to dodge the fees. That shift could massively increase domestic demand for copper, pushing prices higher.

On top of that, the threat of retaliatory tariffs and an April 2nd deadline for trade negotiations with key U.S. allies has created panic in global supply chains. Investors are betting that trade frictions will tighten copper availability even further — and they’re piling in fast. In addition to these fundamentals, it’s no wonder copper futures just hit record highs.

Are Canadian copper stocks a buy now?

If Trump’s proposed auto tariffs — and other potential import duties — kick in starting in early April, we could see copper prices push even higher. After all, tariffs on vehicles and parts would likely supercharge demand for domestically sourced copper.

But here’s the catch: Trump has a history of using tariff threats as bargaining chips. That means, in the short term, copper prices may remain highly volatile — and predicting where they’ll go next is nearly impossible.

That said, the long-term case for copper is rock solid. The global push toward electrification continues to grow, and copper is at the heart of it all. Think electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines, data centres, and even everyday electronics — all of them rely heavily on copper wiring and components. So, while prices may zig-zag in the short term, the long-term trend still points upward.

That’s exactly why Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) could be one of the best Canadian copper stocks to consider right now. I own Teck stock myself, and I believe it’s well-positioned for the years ahead. Teck shares are currently trading at $57.33 with a market cap of $29 billion, and it offers a 0.9% dividend yield.

Despite recent market weakness, Teck delivered record annual copper production in 2024, boosted by strong output from its Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile. The company returned $1.8 billion to shareholders last year and remains focused on ramping up copper output through 2025.

In short, while Teck stock may remain choppy in the near term — much like copper prices — its long-term investors could see solid returns ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Teck Resources. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Materials Stock: Nutrien vs Mattr?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock still looks like a strong, long-term buy, but so does Mattr. So, which comes out on top?

Read more »

nugget gold
Stocks for Beginners

Precious Metals Are a Hot Commodity Under Trump Tariffs: 2 TSX Stocks to Consider

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold is looking like a shiny opportunity for investors right now, so should you dive in?

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Mining Stock: First Quantum vs Teck Resources?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Teck Resources boasts the strongest balance sheet in its industry, while First Quantum is dealing with a major blow to…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Gold Mining Stocks for 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX has the greatest number of mining companies, and two outperforming gold stocks are the top buys in 2025.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The decision whether to buy, sell, or hold Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) can vary with each investor. Here's a case for…

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Metals and Mining Stocks

Nutrien: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock could be a bargain going into the second quarter.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Gold and Silver ETFs for Tariff-Wary Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These gold and silver funds can help you diversify cheaply.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can avoid the need to fly to safety during market turns by owning the best Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »