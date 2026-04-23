The TSX Just Sent a Signal: Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy Now

The TSX is perking up again, and these three stocks look positioned for upside with real assets, earnings momentum, and catalysts the market can rerate.

The TSX has been flashing a pretty clear signal lately. Investors still want companies with real assets, improving operations, and room for upside if sentiment keeps firming. Canada’s main index hit a six-week high on April 15 before easing a bit, which suggests the market has not turned euphoric, but started rewarding selective risk again. In that kind of setup, investors may want to look beyond the biggest blue chips and focus on stocks with catalysts, earnings momentum, and valuations that still leave room for surprise.

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OLA

Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) is a gold producer with operations in Mexico and Canada, spending the last year turning itself into a much larger and more diversified business. The biggest move was its Musselwhite acquisition, and that helped power record quarterly production in late 2025. Orla stock then carried that momentum into 2026, reporting first-quarter production that kept it on track for full-year guidance of 340,000 to 360,000 ounces.

The numbers also look strong. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Orla stock reported revenue of US$378 million, net income of US$79.2 million, adjusted earnings of US$143.1 million, and free cash flow of US$133.4 million. It produced 300,620 ounces in 2025 and ended the year with US$421 million in cash. Over the last few months, it also advanced its South Railroad project in Nevada, with full construction expected to begin in mid-2026 pending final permits. Orla stock is not cheap, with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) near 52, but the forward setup looks much more reasonable if gold stays strong and Orla stock keeps growing. The risk is simple: gold stocks can swing hard when bullion cools.

DSV

Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV) changed dramatically over the last year. It completed the Porcupine acquisition in April 2025, which turned it into a Canadian gold producer, and then in March 2026 it announced the acquisition of Glencore’s Kidd operations. That means investors are no longer just buying a silver development story. Instead, they’re buying a business that is trying to build serious scale in Timmins.

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Its latest quarter showed why the market has paid attention. Discovery posted Q4 2025 revenue of US$274.2 million, net earnings of US$65.3 million, adjusted net earnings of US$113.5 million, and cash of US$410.7 million at year-end. Gold production rose 6% quarter over quarter to 66,718 ounces, while operating cash costs improved 12%. The shares have already had a huge run, plus the stock trades at roughly 50 times trailing earnings with a market cap around $8.5 billion. That makes it the riskiest name here. Still, for investors who think the TSX signal is about owning companies with fresh momentum and expanding asset bases, Discovery stands out.

XTC

Exco Technologies (TSX:XTC) is the quietest pick of the bunch, which is part of the appeal. It makes tooling, moulds, and engineered products tied largely to the auto market and industrial demand. That is not the kind of story that usually grabs headlines, but it can work well when the market starts favouring cash flow and shareholder returns over hype. Over the last year, Exco kept returning capital, maintained its dividend, and in February received TSX approval for a normal course issuer bid for up to 1.7 million shares.

The earnings picture has held up reasonably well. For fiscal 2025, Exco reported annual sales of $615.3 million, net income of $25.2 million, fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22, and free cash flow of $40.7 million for the year. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, sales rose to about $149.5 million and net income improved to $4.8 million, or $0.13 per share. The stock trades at about 11.6 times trailing earnings with a dividend yield around 5.6% as well. That is a pretty decent combination. The risk is that auto demand can stay uneven, but for value-minded investors, this one still looks overlooked.

Bottom line

If the TSX is sending a signal right now, it looks like this. Investors are warming up to companies with real earnings, visible catalysts, and room for rerating. These three offer a nice mix for investors who think the market is starting to reward substance again.