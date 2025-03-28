Member Login
Home » Investing » Outlook for Waste Connections Stock in 2025

Outlook for Waste Connections Stock in 2025

Waste Connections stock has long been one of the more stable investments, so what can investors expect next?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
woman analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Let’s talk trash — literally. It’s something we all deal with but rarely give much thought to. Managing waste is a crucial part of keeping our communities clean and sustainable. Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), a major player in this field, has been making significant strides. As we move through 2025, it’s worth taking a closer look at how this company is performing and what the future might hold for its stock.

Into the numbers

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Waste Connections stock reported revenue of $2.26 billion, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period the previous year. For the full year, the company achieved revenue of $8.92 billion, reflecting an 11.2% year-over-year growth. These figures indicate a solid financial performance, showcasing the company’s ability to expand its operations and increase its market share.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The company faced some challenges, notably reporting a net loss of $196.0 million in the fourth quarter. This loss was primarily due to impairments related to the early closure of a landfill and adjustments to landfill closure and post-closure costs. Despite this setback, Waste Connections stock managed to report a net income of $617.6 million for the full year, demonstrating resilience in the face of operational hurdles.

Even so, it’s important to look at whether Waste Connections stock looks valuable. Right now, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25, it looks to be close to the average the stock has shown over the last few years. Further, it continues to manage debt well, with a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 106%, demonstrating it has enough cash on hand to cover its debts. Add in a nice little dividend at 0.66%, and Waste Connections stock at least looks interesting to future investors.

Future focus

Looking ahead, Waste Connections stock has provided an optimistic outlook for 2025. The company anticipates revenue to range between $9.45 billion and $9.6 billion, representing an expected growth of 6% to 7.6% compared to 2024. This projection suggests that the company is on a steady growth trajectory, aiming to build upon its previous successes and navigate industry challenges effectively.

One of the factors contributing to optimism is the company’s strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions. In 2024, Waste Connections stock completed 24 acquisitions, totalling approximately $750 million in annualized revenues. This aggressive expansion strategy has allowed the company to enhance its service offerings and strengthen its presence in various markets.

Moreover, Waste Connections stock has demonstrated a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company has been proactive in integrating sustainable practices into its operations, which not only benefits the environment but also appeals to socially conscious investors. This focus on sustainability could further bolster the company’s reputation and contribute to its long-term success.

Bottom line

In summary, while Waste Connections faced some hurdles in 2024, its solid revenue growth, strategic acquisitions, and commitment to sustainability indicate a promising trajectory for 2025. Investors may find the company’s stock appealing, given its resilience and the essential nature of its services. As always, it’s advisable to conduct thorough research and consider market conditions before making investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Restaurant Brands International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBI stock has long been a strong success story, but we'll have to see what 2025 holds.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This TSX Dividend Stock for $415 in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a forward yield of over 6%. Is the energy giant a…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

George Weston: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

George Weston is one of the largest and strongest retail stores out there, but has it grown enough?

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Reliable Retirement Portfolio

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian dividend stocks are all reliable businesses and offer significant dividend yields, making them three of the best to…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want stability without volatility? Then consider the safest four stocks out there.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 10.36% Dividend Stock Pays You Cash Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield dividend stock paying monthly dividends is a compelling value proposition for income-seekers.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

1 Marvellous Canadian Dividend Stock Down 37% to Buy and Hold Immediately

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 37% from all-time highs, this TSX dividend stock is cheap and trades at a 50% discount to price targets.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) still has the qualities that caused it to outperform the TSX in the past.

Read more »