Outlook for Waste Connections Stock in 2025

Waste Connections stock has long been one of the more stable investments, so what can investors expect next?

Let’s talk trash — literally. It’s something we all deal with but rarely give much thought to. Managing waste is a crucial part of keeping our communities clean and sustainable. Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), a major player in this field, has been making significant strides. As we move through 2025, it’s worth taking a closer look at how this company is performing and what the future might hold for its stock.

Into the numbers

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Waste Connections stock reported revenue of $2.26 billion, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period the previous year. For the full year, the company achieved revenue of $8.92 billion, reflecting an 11.2% year-over-year growth. These figures indicate a solid financial performance, showcasing the company’s ability to expand its operations and increase its market share.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The company faced some challenges, notably reporting a net loss of $196.0 million in the fourth quarter. This loss was primarily due to impairments related to the early closure of a landfill and adjustments to landfill closure and post-closure costs. Despite this setback, Waste Connections stock managed to report a net income of $617.6 million for the full year, demonstrating resilience in the face of operational hurdles.

Even so, it’s important to look at whether Waste Connections stock looks valuable. Right now, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25, it looks to be close to the average the stock has shown over the last few years. Further, it continues to manage debt well, with a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 106%, demonstrating it has enough cash on hand to cover its debts. Add in a nice little dividend at 0.66%, and Waste Connections stock at least looks interesting to future investors.

Future focus

Looking ahead, Waste Connections stock has provided an optimistic outlook for 2025. The company anticipates revenue to range between $9.45 billion and $9.6 billion, representing an expected growth of 6% to 7.6% compared to 2024. This projection suggests that the company is on a steady growth trajectory, aiming to build upon its previous successes and navigate industry challenges effectively.

One of the factors contributing to optimism is the company’s strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions. In 2024, Waste Connections stock completed 24 acquisitions, totalling approximately $750 million in annualized revenues. This aggressive expansion strategy has allowed the company to enhance its service offerings and strengthen its presence in various markets.

Moreover, Waste Connections stock has demonstrated a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company has been proactive in integrating sustainable practices into its operations, which not only benefits the environment but also appeals to socially conscious investors. This focus on sustainability could further bolster the company’s reputation and contribute to its long-term success.

Bottom line

In summary, while Waste Connections faced some hurdles in 2024, its solid revenue growth, strategic acquisitions, and commitment to sustainability indicate a promising trajectory for 2025. Investors may find the company’s stock appealing, given its resilience and the essential nature of its services. As always, it’s advisable to conduct thorough research and consider market conditions before making investment decisions.