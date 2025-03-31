Member Login
Young Investor? 4 Excellent Starter Stocks for Your TFSA

If you’re just starting to invest, then consider these perfect starter stocks for your TFSA.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Starting your investment journey can feel overwhelming, but choosing the right stocks for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can set you on a path to financial growth. The TFSA allows your investments to grow tax-free, making it an excellent tool for young investors aiming to build wealth over time. Selecting solid, reliable companies is key to maximizing this opportunity. So here are four Canadian stocks that could serve as strong foundations for your TFSA portfolio.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a leading utility company in Canada, providing electricity and gas to customers across North America. Its regulated business model offers stable and predictable earnings, which is appealing for investors seeking consistency.

In its most recent earnings report, Fortis announced fourth-quarter 2024 net earnings of $370 million, or $0.77 per common share, compared to $328 million, or $0.70 per common share, for the same period in 2023. This growth reflects the company’s ongoing investments in infrastructure and commitment to delivering reliable energy.

Fortis has a strong history of dividend increases, boasting 51 consecutive years of dividend growth. This makes it an attractive option for those looking to benefit from steady income and potential capital appreciation.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a global alternative asset manager with a diverse portfolio that includes real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and private equity. This diversification helps mitigate risk and provides exposure to various sectors.

In its latest earnings release, Brookfield reported distributable earnings of US$1.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up from US$928 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s assets under management have grown to US$750 billion, reflecting its successful investment strategies and global reach.

For young investors, Brookfield offers an opportunity to invest in a company with a proven track record of managing and growing assets across different industries and geographies.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a Canadian e-commerce company that provides a platform for businesses to set up online stores. It has experienced significant growth as more businesses move online.

In its most recent financial results, Shopify reported fourth-quarter 2024 revenue of US$1.9 billion, a 26% increase over the same period in 2023. The company’s gross merchandise volume also grew to US$61 billion, indicating strong demand for its services.

While Shopify does not currently pay a dividend, its focus on growth and expanding its market presence makes it an appealing choice for investors looking for capital appreciation. The company’s innovative approach and leadership in the e-commerce space position it well for future success.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), commonly known as TD, is one of Canada’s largest banks, offering a wide range of financial services. Its strong retail banking presence in both Canada and the United States provides a solid foundation for growth.

In its latest earnings report, TD announced first-quarter 2025 net income of $3.7 billion, compared to $3.3 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. The bank’s focus on customer service and digital innovation has contributed to its robust performance.

TD also offers a reliable dividend, with a current yield of approximately 4%, providing investors with a steady income stream. For those seeking a combination of stability and growth, TD represents a compelling option.

Bottom line

Investing in these companies through your TFSA can provide a balanced mix of stability, growth, and income. Fortis offers consistent dividends and stability through its utility operations. Brookfield Asset Management provides diversification across various asset classes and geographies. Shopify presents growth potential in the expanding e-commerce sector. Toronto-Dominion Bank combines financial strength with a solid dividend. By including these stocks in your TFSA, you can build a resilient portfolio that supports your long-term financial goals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

