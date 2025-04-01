Member Login
Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single U.S. Stock, This Would Be It

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single U.S. Stock, This Would Be It

You don’t need 40 different stocks to build wealth. A few good ones can boost your portfolio, and this U.S. stock can be that growth catalyst.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.

Source: Getty Images

Do you know Elon Musk’s single biggest holding in publicly listed stocks is Tesla? Before Tesla, his biggest holding was in Paypal. This method works for Musk as he is involved in operating the company. However, Musk’s way of giving it all to one stock is not ideal for passive investors who do not run that company. Though if I were to buy and hold only one U.S. stock, I would put my bet on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at any given point.

Why would I bet on this U.S. stock?

Recently, Nvidia enjoyed its artificial intelligence (AI) rally, selling graphics processing unit (GPU) shovels in the artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush. The stock price surged 888% in 2023 and 2024 on the back of triple-digit growth in AI data centre GPU revenue.

Several analysts feared the 888% AI rally would slow Nvidia’s growth trajectory. Moreover, Trump tariffs and other U.S. policies could affect U.S. chipmakers, as chips are designed in the U.S. and manufactured in Taiwan by TSMC. If the 2018 trade war history repeats in 2025, Nvidia could again be caught up in the trade war.

Manufacturing Nvidia GPUs in the U.S.

Amidst geopolitical tensions, TSMC started building fabrication facilities in the U.S. in 2022. However, mass production is still in Taiwan.

After several delays, TSMC’s Arizona facility began production of 4-nanometre Nvidia GPUs in 2025. Bringing semiconductor manufacturing to the U.S. could boost Nvidia’s stock price by reducing its risk from the trade war. Bringing GPU manufacturing closer to home could reduce the risk of supply shortages and generate benefits in the long term.

Why do I say so?

AI chips are the next oil. In the AI age, a country’s supremacy will be determined by its computing power.  

Nvidia GPU performance remains unbeatable

Nvidia’s GPUs remain unbeatable in performance. After all, it invented GPUs. As for China’s AI supremacy, the Asian country has not yet made a GPU that can compete with Nvidia. China’s AI edge is in software, not hardware, which makes Nvidia super relevant to the U.S.

Company-specific, Nvidia stock’s last two-year rally was driven by its Hopper architecture. The chipmaker has already started production of the next-generation Blackwell architecture, which will address future AI challenges. The company is also working on future technological needs. And not to forget, the autonomous driving revolution is yet to begin.

While I remain bullish on Advanced Micro Devices for its next growth cycle as its data centre chips come close to Hopper’s performance, I am bullish on Nvidia for its long-term growth.

Generative AI is just one form of AI

Remember, the PC revolution began in the late 1970s, and the smartphone revolution began in 2007. These technologies evolved over the years, driving the share prices of the market leaders, Intel and Apple, to new highs for over a decade.

Nvidia started working on AI back in 2016 when AI was more theoretical, as it needed a high computing infrastructure, which was made possible by Nvidia’s GPU computing. The AI revolution began in 2022, and the generative AI revolution has arrived. There is more to AI than meets the eye, and Nvidia will be at the forefront. No doubt, it will unlock more opportunities as AI evolves and reshapes the future.

How to invest in this U.S. stock

If you ask me for one U.S. stock I would buy and hold at least for the next 10 years, it would be Nvidia. Nvidia’s stock has dipped 29% from its 52-week high, creating an opportunity to buy the dip. The stock could continue to fall in 2025 amid U.S. policy uncertainty. Keep an eye on these dips and continue accumulating shares in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), which allows you to invest in U.S. stocks.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Intel, Nvidia, PayPal, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Information Technology Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian information technology stocks are bargains amid the downturn in the broader market for long-term investors.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

The Only 2 AI Stocks You’ll Need for Long-Term Growth

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian tech stocks that could help you benefit from surging demand for AI technology and infrastructure.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

The Canadian Stock I’d Buy Every Time it Takes a Dip

| Puja Tayal

The tariff wars have created a buy-the-dip opportunity for value investors. Here is a Canadian stock that is a buy…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's a fundamentally solid, dividend-paying growth stock you can buy on the dip now to hold for the long term.

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Looks Like a Buying Opportunity Today

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the pros and cons of owning e-commerce platform provider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) in this current environment.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

2 Oversold Tech Gems for Canadian Investors to Scoop Up at Discount Prices

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and another tech stock are worth buying today.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Investing in Canada: Opportunities in Nutrien and Westshore Terminals

| Iain Butler

Nick and Iain discusses Nutrien and Westshore Terminals as potential investments for those seeking more domestic exposure, citing their roles…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Anchor your portfolio with dividends and stability built to outlast trade war turbulence with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and…

Read more »