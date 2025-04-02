Economic Headwinds: Should You Still Consider Buying the Dip?

A market dip might seem like a bumpy road, but it can be far smoother in the future with the right stocks.

The economic landscape can feel a bit like a bumpy road these days. We are seeing various challenges popping up. Inflation, where your loonie doesn’t quite stretch as far as it used to. Interest rates on the rise. This can all make borrowing money more expensive for businesses and individuals alike. There’s also the ever-present global uncertainty that can cast a shadow over the markets. With all this swirling around, it’s natural to wonder about your investments. Specifically, when stock prices take a tumble, the question of “buying the dip” comes to mind. Is it a smart move right now, or should we be a bit more cautious? Let’s have a closer look at some of these economic headwinds and how they might influence your decision.

Recent economic concerns

Inflation has been a persistent concern. You’ve likely noticed it at the grocery store and the gas pump. When the general price level of goods and services goes up, it can squeeze household budgets. It also puts pressure on businesses, which may have to absorb higher costs or pass them on to consumers. Central banks, like the Bank of Canada, often raise interest rates to combat inflation. Higher interest rates can help cool down the economy by making borrowing more expensive, which in turn can reduce spending and investment. However, this can also have an impact on stock prices.

Rising interest rates can make it more expensive for companies to borrow money for expansion or even day-to-day operations. This can eat into their profits. Furthermore, higher interest rates can make bonds, which are generally considered less risky than stocks, more attractive to investors. This can lead some investors to shift their money out of the stock market. All of this can contribute to a decline in stock prices, creating what some might see as a buying opportunity.

However, it’s crucial to remember that not all market dips are created equal. A stock price might fall because of broader economic concerns, or it could be due to specific issues within the company itself. Before you consider buying the dip, it’s important to do your homework. So let’s dig into an example.

Canadian Tire

Let’s consider a real example. Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX:CTC.A) has seen its stock price decline over the past several months. Before jumping in, it’s wise to check its most recent earnings report. Did the company meet its revenue and earnings targets? What was the outlook for the next quarter? Were there specific challenges, like inflation or shifting consumer behaviour, that could explain the stock price drop?

The TSX has shown some volatility recently, reflecting broader economic uncertainty. Certain sectors, such as consumer discretionary, are more vulnerable to rising interest rates and inflation. Canadian Tire, which relies heavily on consumer spending across its banners may face headwinds if high interest rates continue to bite into household budgets.

Now, let’s dig into Canadian Tire’s most recent earnings report. The retailer’s earnings revealed a 1.5% increase in quarterly revenue to C$4.5 billion, though this fell short of the anticipated $4.6 billion. Adjusted profit per share was $4.07, missing the expected C$4.27. The company noted that constrained consumer demand in discretionary categories contributed to these results. Despite these challenges, Canadian Tire continues to own valuable real estate, maintain a diversified product offering, and grow its loyalty program, Triangle Rewards, which attracted nearly half a million new and returning members in 2024. For long-term investors, the recent dip in stock price might represent a buying opportunity, especially if they believe Canadian Tire can adapt and rebound.

Bottom line

Buying the market dip can be a smart strategy if you’re investing in fundamentally strong companies that are temporarily dragged down by broader market conditions. It gives you a chance to buy quality stocks at a discount. But it’s critical to distinguish between short-term turbulence and deeper trouble. Do your research, and if you’re unsure, consult a qualified financial advisor. Investing always carries risk, and in uncertain times, being selective and well-informed can make all the difference.