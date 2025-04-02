Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Economic Headwinds: Should You Still Consider Buying the Dip?

Economic Headwinds: Should You Still Consider Buying the Dip?

A market dip might seem like a bumpy road, but it can be far smoother in the future with the right stocks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm

Source: Getty Images

The economic landscape can feel a bit like a bumpy road these days. We are seeing various challenges popping up. Inflation, where your loonie doesn’t quite stretch as far as it used to. Interest rates on the rise. This can all make borrowing money more expensive for businesses and individuals alike. There’s also the ever-present global uncertainty that can cast a shadow over the markets. With all this swirling around, it’s natural to wonder about your investments. Specifically, when stock prices take a tumble, the question of “buying the dip” comes to mind. Is it a smart move right now, or should we be a bit more cautious? Let’s have a closer look at some of these economic headwinds and how they might influence your decision.

Recent economic concerns

Inflation has been a persistent concern. You’ve likely noticed it at the grocery store and the gas pump. When the general price level of goods and services goes up, it can squeeze household budgets. It also puts pressure on businesses, which may have to absorb higher costs or pass them on to consumers. Central banks, like the Bank of Canada, often raise interest rates to combat inflation. Higher interest rates can help cool down the economy by making borrowing more expensive, which in turn can reduce spending and investment. However, this can also have an impact on stock prices.  

Rising interest rates can make it more expensive for companies to borrow money for expansion or even day-to-day operations. This can eat into their profits. Furthermore, higher interest rates can make bonds, which are generally considered less risky than stocks, more attractive to investors. This can lead some investors to shift their money out of the stock market. All of this can contribute to a decline in stock prices, creating what some might see as a buying opportunity.  

However, it’s crucial to remember that not all market dips are created equal. A stock price might fall because of broader economic concerns, or it could be due to specific issues within the company itself. Before you consider buying the dip, it’s important to do your homework. So let’s dig into an example.

Canadian Tire

Let’s consider a real example. Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX:CTC.A) has seen its stock price decline over the past several months. Before jumping in, it’s wise to check its most recent earnings report. Did the company meet its revenue and earnings targets? What was the outlook for the next quarter? Were there specific challenges, like inflation or shifting consumer behaviour, that could explain the stock price drop?

The TSX has shown some volatility recently, reflecting broader economic uncertainty. Certain sectors, such as consumer discretionary, are more vulnerable to rising interest rates and inflation. Canadian Tire, which relies heavily on consumer spending across its banners may face headwinds if high interest rates continue to bite into household budgets.

Now, let’s dig into Canadian Tire’s most recent earnings report. The retailer’s earnings revealed a 1.5% increase in quarterly revenue to C$4.5 billion, though this fell short of the anticipated $4.6 billion. Adjusted profit per share was $4.07, missing the expected C$4.27. The company noted that constrained consumer demand in discretionary categories contributed to these results. Despite these challenges, Canadian Tire continues to own valuable real estate, maintain a diversified product offering, and grow its loyalty program, Triangle Rewards, which attracted nearly half a million new and returning members in 2024. For long-term investors, the recent dip in stock price might represent a buying opportunity, especially if they believe Canadian Tire can adapt and rebound.

Bottom line

Buying the market dip can be a smart strategy if you’re investing in fundamentally strong companies that are temporarily dragged down by broader market conditions. It gives you a chance to buy quality stocks at a discount. But it’s critical to distinguish between short-term turbulence and deeper trouble. Do your research, and if you’re unsure, consult a qualified financial advisor. Investing always carries risk, and in uncertain times, being selective and well-informed can make all the difference.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Dividend Stocks

Consumer Spending Plays Amidst the Current Market Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Consumption may go down in market dips, but certain consumer stocks are certainly better off than others.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

12% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Puja Tayal

Stocks with high-dividend yields carry risks. But they could be a good long-term investment. Here is a 12% dividend stock…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a Foundation of Canadian Value Stocks in My Investment Strategy

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors can explore iShares Canadian Value Index ETF for value stock ideas to build a foundation for their diversified…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Transform a $30,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Flow Machine

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should consider owning dividend stocks such as Mullen Group in 2025.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big in Today’s Market Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to buy the dip, think long-term. Which is why this TSX stock is a top option.

Read more »

gaming, tech
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Communication Services Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three communication services stocks are solid choices in 2025 if you want exposure to the rejuvenated sector.

Read more »

nugget gold
Dividend Stocks

Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying the Dip This April

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Recession stocks are back, and this one could be a solid winner.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

If You Have Cash on the Sidelines, Here’s Where to Invest in the Dip

| Kay Ng

If you have cash sitting on the sidelines, now may be the perfect time to put it to work in…

Read more »