Power Up Your TFSA: This TSX-Listed ETF Delivers Tax-Free Monthly Cash Flow

Earn tax-free monthly cash flow in your TFSA with a TSX ETF built for consistent income and a high distribution yield.

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Strategic Investment : With monthly payouts and diversified income sources, HDIV is suitable for an income-focused TFSA strategy, though investors should be aware of the trade-offs between income and potential growth. </ul>

HDIV ETF Highlights : The Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) provides income-focused investors exposure to large Canadian stocks with benefits from options-based income, offering an attractive 9.8% distribution yield.

Tax-Free Advantage : A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows Canadians to earn investment income without paying tax on gains or withdrawals, making it ideal for investors seeking tax-free monthly cash flow.

One of the biggest advantages of a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is that it lets Canadians earn investment income without paying tax on the gains or withdrawals. That makes the account especially useful for investors who want to earn tax-free monthly cash flow. That’s because every distribution can stay inside the account and keep compounding over time.

For many investors, monthly income feels more tangible than quarterly payouts. Receiving cash every month makes it easier to see the benefits of investing, and frequent reinvestment can help compounding. The combination of regular payouts and tax-free growth makes the TFSA a powerful vehicle for establishing tax-free monthly cash flow.

For investors seeking to generate that tax-free monthly cash flow, there’s no shortage of ETFs to meet that goal.

One strong option to consider is Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV). Here’s how it stands out as a TFSA holding.

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What makes HDIV a standout ETF to own?

For those unfamiliar with the ETF, HDIV is designed for income-focused investors. More specifically, it’s a covered-call ETF that provides exposure to large Canadian stocks while also benefiting from options-based income.

That includes a broad mix of Canadian stocks across multiple sectors such as utilities, telecoms, banks, pipelines, and real estate.

In short, the fund earns extra income by selling call options across its holdings. Those premiums, in turn, help support the fund’s attractive monthly distribution, which is a key driver in delivering tax-free monthly cash flow.

That monthly distribution also means that investors do not need to wait for quarterly payouts scattered throughout the year. With monthly payouts, investors feel more connected to their investments and can plan for regular contributions or reinvestments.

For investors looking for smoother budgeting, that structure can be a real advantage.

Part of HDIV’s appeal is also about simplicity. Rather than buying and managing multiple individual dividend stocks or covered-call positions, investors have one ETF that packages the strategy into a single holding.

That makes it easier for investors to use as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio without needing to trade options directly.

That being said, there are risks. Covered call ETFs can deliver attractive income, but that higher yield comes from selling options and collecting premiums that are returned to investors as income. That bolsters the income potential of the ETF, but it can also limit the upside.

In other words, in exchange for that income, the fund may miss some of the upside when Canadian stocks rise sharply.

The fund also uses leverage, which increases overall exposure to certain assets, resulting in a much higher yield than owning positions in individual stocks outright. That focus on income also means there’s less capital growth involved.

Let’s talk about that income

HDIV’s mix of covered calls and leverage is what helps it deliver a higher distribution yield. As of the time of writing, that yield comes in at an attractive 9.8%.

While that yield is attractive, it’s important to remember that the yield offered isn’t a guarantee. Distributions can change over time as market conditions shift and as the underlying portfolio is adjusted.

Still, compared with more traditional dividend ETFs that pay quarterly yields in the 3–5% range, HDIV’s monthly payout structure and higher yield make it stand out for income-focused TFSA investors who prioritize cash flow over maximum growth.

This handily makes HDIV one of the highest-yielding income ETFs on the market.

Because those distributions are paid monthly, prospective investors benefit from frequent cash flow that can be reinvested or withdrawn without tax consequences.

The combination of covered call premiums, diversified income sources, and enhanced exposure allows HDIV to maintain payouts even in shifting market conditions.

Inside a TFSA, this income becomes fully tax‑free, maximizing the value of every dollar generated.

Is HDIV right for your TFSA income strategy?

While it’s not designed to be a core growth holding, HDIV fits naturally into an income‑focused TFSA strategy that allows for tax-free monthly cash flow.

In my opinion, a small position in HDIV can be a powerful addition to a larger, well-diversified TFSA portfolio.