Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Allocate $1,000 in Tech Stocks in Today’s Market

How I’d Allocate $1,000 in Tech Stocks in Today’s Market

Investing regularly in undervalued tech stocks such as RingCentral should help you derive outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
cloud computing

Source: Getty Images

After touching all-time highs recently, several tech stocks have pulled back significantly due to trade war escalations, valuation concerns, and the possibility of a global recession. However, the market mayhem allows you to buy quality growth stocks at a discount and derive outsized gains when market sentiment improves. So, let’s see how I’d allocate $1,000 in tech stocks right now.

Is this tech stock undervalued?

The first tech stock I’d own is RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), valued at a market cap of US$2 billion. Down almost 95% from all-time highs, RingCentral provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enable businesses to communicate and collaborate in North America.

RingCentral doubled its revenue from US$1.08 billion in 2020 to US$2.1 billion in 2023. However, top-line growth decelerated to 9% in 2024, and sales are forecast to increase by 6% annually over the next three years.

In a recent Morgan Stanley conference, RingCentral outlined plans to transition from a single product to a multi-product platform. The company aims to expand beyond core UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) offerings and diversify its revenue base.

Chief Executive Officer Vlad Shmunis highlighted that RingCentral’s multiproduct approach is driving deeper customer engagement, with retention patterns “meaningfully better” as customers adopt multiple RingCentral solutions.

“Multi-product means obviously bigger share of the wallet, deeper engagement,” Shmunis said. “It also opens up new channel opportunities for us.”

Chief Financial Officer Abe Lamba noted the company has already reached US$50 million in ARR (annual recurring revenue) for new products launched just over a year ago, exceeding expectations toward their US$100 million target by the end of 2025.

RingCentral reaffirmed its 2025 outlook of 5% to 7% subscription growth. Management noted that maintaining a 20% market share in the UCaaS space would continue to be foundational, while new products, particularly Ring CX, should drive additional growth.

Analysts expect RingCentral to grow its free cash flow from $71 million in 2024 to $500 million in 2025. So, priced at four times forward FCF, the tech stock trades at a discount of 68% to consensus price target estimates.

The bull case for this TSX tech stock

Valued at a market cap of $185 million, VerticalScope (TSX:FORA) provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising solutions.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, VerticalScope reported double-digit revenue growth and strong cash flow generation. It also outlined plans to accelerate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in 2025, which should drive its revenue growth in the near term.

VerticalScope reported Q4 sales of $19.9 million, an increase of 11% year over year. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) grew by 22% to $10.1 million, indicating a margin of 51%. Moreover, free cash flow growth stood at 17% year over year, indicating a 93% conversion rate.

Monthly active users (MAUs) increased 6% to 114 million in Q4, with executives targeting double-digit organic MAU growth for 2025, driven by AI-powered language translation and international expansion initiatives.

VerticalScope recently announced its first acquisition of 2025, purchasing Enfuse Digital’s communities for approximately $5 million. The acquisition will add 3.5 million MAUs across categories, including musical instruments, sailing, and recreational vehicles.

“Our M&A pipeline continues to build and we expect 2025 to be a stronger year for deals as we look to capitalize on our financial position to build greater scale,” said Chris Goodridge, president and chief operating officer.

Analysts expect VerticalScope to increase adjusted earnings from $0.02 per share in 2024 to $0.55 per share in 2026. Comparatively, free cash flow is projected to improve from $11.8 million in 2023 to $23 million in 2025. So, priced at 5.7 times forward FCF, the TSX tech stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of over 100% in April 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends VerticalScope. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify Stock While It’s Below $120?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock has had a strong growth story, but it probably isn't over yet.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How I’d Allocate $10,000 to AI Stocks in Today’s Market

| Andrew Button

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of Canada's most compelling AI stocks.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Tech Stocks

The Top Canadian Stock to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are few Canadian stocks out there that offer the outlook of this tech stock, bound for more growth.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Tech Stocks

How I’d Invest $11,500 in Canadian Fintech Stocks to Revolutionize My Finances

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Propel Holdings stock's recent dip could be a trading opportunity for long-term financial gains. Here's why the fintech stock is…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest $5,000 in Growth Stocks With Long-Term Potential Through 2030

| Robin Brown

DO you have $5,000 to invest to grow your wealth over the long term? These growth stocks could deliver strong…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip on the Return of Recession Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If a recession comes back, there are some stocks that could fair well afterwards. And this is one of the…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

April Opportunity: Where I’d Invest $7,000 in These 3 Tech Stocks Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks have solid growth potential and are trading at discounted valuation, providing a solid buying opportunity in April.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single U.S. Stock, This Would Be It

| Puja Tayal

You don’t need 40 different stocks to build wealth. A few good ones can boost your portfolio, and this U.S.…

Read more »