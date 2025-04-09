Member Login
Home » Investing » TD Bank: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

TD Bank: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

TD stock is giving back some recent gains. Is it time to buy?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

TD Bank (TSX:TD) investors have endured a rough ride over the past three years. Contrarians with an eye for value are wondering if TD stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends.

TD Bank stock

TD trades near $78.50 at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $108 in early 2022 and touched a 12-month low of $73 late last year before staging a short rally that took the shares as high as $87 in recent weeks before the latest pullback.

TD ran into trouble last year with U.S. regulators who fined TD more than US$3 billion for not having adequate systems in place to protect against money laundering at some of its American operations. TD is a big player in the U.S. market with a presence that runs from Maine right down the east coast to Florida. Expanding the American footprint was a key driver of growth, both through acquisitions and organic expansion, over the past two decades. That strategy is now on hold due to an asset cap placed on TD in the U.S. market.

TD had to abandon its earnings growth guidance and has gone back to the drawing board to come up with a new strategy for expanding the business. A new chief executive officer took over this year and has already made some big changes. TD sold the rest of its stake in Charles Schwab for about US$14.6 billion. Proceeds are being used to buy back stock and pursue organic growth in other markets. TD is competing with its large Canadian peers to secure mortgage renewals as a wave of fixed-rate mortgages taken out in 2020 and 2021 renew in 2025 and 2026.

Upside

The worst of the U.S. problems should be in the rearview mirror. At some point, the asset cap should be lifted to allow TD to pursue growth again in the American market. The Canadian business remains very profitable, and TD has a solid capital position to make acquisitions in other markets if attractive opportunities emerge.

Risks

A global trade war could drive the Canadian and U.S. economies into a recession. Unemployment could surge even as interest rates remain high. That combination would likely force more households with too much debt to default on mortgages and other loans, triggering a jump in provisions for credit losses. At the same time, economic uncertainty will cause businesses to delay investments. This would cut into new loan creations for the banks.

If a recession occurs and lasts for an extended period of time, the banks could be in for a rough ride.

Time to buy TD stock?

Near-term volatility is expected until there is more clarity on how the whole tariff war will impact the economy. As such, I wouldn’t back up the truck just yet. That being said, income investors with a contrarian strategy might want to start nibbling on additional weakness. At the current share price, TD investors get a 5.3% dividend yield, so you are paid well to ride out the turbulence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

An investor uses a tablet
Bank Stocks

Better Bank Stock: CIBC or Scotiabank?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two bank stocks offer great dividends and income, but what does the future hold for both?

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Bank Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of CIBC Stock You Should Own to Get $2,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a prime option for investors, and it's from more than dividends.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Bank Stocks

How I’d Allocate $1,000 in Domestic Stocks in Today’s Market

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Got $1000? Here's how I'd play the tariff war with Canadian domestic stocks this April! Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Bank Stocks

How to Approach Royal Bank Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank is down more than 10% in 2025. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

Where Will Royal Bank of Canada Be in 2 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 12% from all-time highs, RBC stock trades at a sizeable discount to consensus price target estimates in April 2025.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian bank stocks are some of the best options on the market, and these three are probably the top ones.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 7% to Buy and Hold for a Long Haul

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Now is the time to take advantage of this top-notch Canadian stock, buying it while it's still down.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank is down 6% in 2025. Is it time to buy the dip?

Read more »