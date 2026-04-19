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TD Bank vs. RBC: Which Dividend Stock Looks Better Right Now?

Which bank is the better buy?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Toronto-Dominion Bank of Canada (TSX:TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are both strong banks by almost any Canadian standard. They are massive, diversified, profitable, and still central to how many investors build long-term income portfolios. The difference right now is that RBC stock looks like the cleaner growth story, while TD stock looks more like the recovery and value story. So, which is the better buy?

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Image source: Getty Images

TD

TD stock remains a banking heavyweight with major operations in Canada, the United States, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets. Over the last year, the big story has been cleaning up after its U.S. anti-money-laundering issues and refocusing the narrative on underlying earnings power. In the first quarter of 2026, that refocus started to show. TD stock’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.44, above analyst expectations, helped in part by a 65% rise in adjusted net income in wholesale banking.

There is still a lot to like underneath the noise. TD stock’s first-quarter shareholder report showed Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking pre-tax, pre-provision earnings rising to $3.27 billion from $3.06 billion a year earlier. That is not a dramatic leap, but it does show the core franchise is still working. TD stock also remains a dividend name first and foremost for many Canadians, and its yield sits well above RBC’s. That makes the stock appealing if you want income and believe the worst headlines are already behind it.

Valuation helps TD stock’s case. At writing, it holds a market cap a little above $216 billion and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio around 10.5. That is a reasonable multiple for a bank of this size, especially after a year in which sentiment was dragged down by regulatory trouble rather than by a broken Canadian franchise. The risk is simple: TD stock still has to prove that its U.S. issues are truly contained and that growth can reaccelerate without more surprises.

RY

RBC stock, by contrast, looks like the bank with fewer loose ends. It remains Canada’s largest bank and has been leaning on its broad mix of personal banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance. Over the last year, RBC stock has looked like the bank most consistently in control of its own story. It came off a record 2025, when it became the first Canadian bank to earn more than $20 billion in a fiscal year, and that strength carried into its first quarter of 2026.

The first-quarter numbers were excellent. RBC stock reported adjusted net income of $5.9 billion, up 12% year over year, while adjusted diluted EPS rose 13% to $4.08. RBC beat analyst expectations, and that domestic retail banking growth remained strong. That is the kind of result investors usually reward, especially when it comes from a bank already known for quality and consistency.

RBC stock is not cheap in the same way TD stock is not cheap, but it is easier to justify paying up for it right now. Market data put the bank’s market cap just above $309 billion. That premium reflects what investors see: stronger momentum, fewer headline problems, and a business mix still firing on multiple cylinders. If there is a drawback, it’s that RBC stock looks less like a bargain and more like the obvious choice. Sometimes the obvious choice is still the right one.

Bottom line

So, which dividend stock looks better right now? TD stock still has a case if you want a higher yield and more rebound potential. But RBC stock looks better overall because it has stronger recent execution, cleaner momentum, and fewer reasons for investors to hesitate. Both also offer strong dividends even with $7,000 invested.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TD$128.6154$4.32$233.28Quarterly$6,944.94
RY$220.6031$6.56$203.36Quarterly$6,838.60

That said, between the two, RBC stock feels at least like the steadier buy today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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