TFSA vs. RRSP: The Simple Rule Canadians Forget

Use an RRSP when your tax rate is higher today than it’ll be in retirement, and a TFSA when it isn’t.

Canadians often lump Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP) together, but they’re built for different jobs. A TFSA gives you flexibility. Your money grows tax-free, and you can pull it out without creating taxable income. An RRSP gives you a tax break upfront, but you pay tax later when you withdraw the money. That difference matters, as choosing the wrong account can quietly shrink what you keep.

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1 rule to rule them all

The simple rule many Canadians forget is this: use an RRSP when your tax rate is higher now than it will likely be in retirement, and lean on a TFSA when your tax rate is lower now or you want easier access to your cash. That sounds basic, but plenty of people still chase the upfront RRSP deduction without thinking about what happens on the way out.

That can backfire. If you’re early in your career, taking time off, or earning less this year, an RRSP deduction may not help as much as people think. In that case, a TFSA often makes more sense because you protect future growth and keep full flexibility. You also avoid adding taxable income later in life, which can matter if you’re watching benefits like Old Age Security (OAS).

The RRSP still has a big role. High earners can use it to lower today’s tax bill and invest more money right away. But the TFSA often wins for retirees, younger investors, and anyone who wants fewer strings attached. So the real answer isn’t a TFSA or RRSP. It’s knowing which one fits the stage of life you’re in.

Consider EQB

That’s where a stock like EQB (TSX:EQB) starts to fit nicely. EQB stock is the parent of Equitable Bank and EQ Bank, and it has carved out a strong niche as Canada’s digital challenger bank. Instead of trying to look like the big banks, it focused on online banking, alternative lending, and a leaner model. That approach has helped it build scale without the same branch-heavy cost structure. In the last year, it also kept pushing forward on its planned acquisition of PC Financial, which could give it an even bigger reach in everyday banking.

The earnings show why investors still care. In fiscal 2025, EQB stock reported adjusted revenue of $1.3 billion, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $8.90, and adjusted return on equity of 11.3%. Loans under management rose 10% year over year to $74.5 billion, while EQ Bank deposits climbed to $9.9 billion. Then, in the first quarter of 2026, EQB stock posted adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26, book value per share of $81.75, and total assets under management and administration of $142 billion.

The valuation still looks reasonable for a bank with that kind of growth profile. EQB stock held a market cap of about $4.3 billion and a price-to-book ratio of 1.4, which doesn’t look stretched beside its long-term expansion story. Management is targeting a 15% to 17% return on equity over time, along with 12% to 15% EPS growth and roughly 15% dividend growth. The risks are clear enough. Credit losses could rise if the economy weakens, and integration work around PC Financial needs to go smoothly. Even so, for Canadians building wealth in either a TFSA or RRSP, EQB stock looks like the kind of patient, long-term compounder that still deserves attention. Especially with a 1.9% yield to add.

Bottom line

The real lesson is simple. Don’t treat your TFSA and RRSP like twins. They’re tools, and each one works best in a different situation. And a stock like EQB stock can still bring in ample income even with just $7,000 popped into etiher.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EQB $118.73 58 $2.24 $129.92 Quarterly $6,886.34

Once you understand that rule, it gets much easier to decide where to put your next dollar and which long-term stock, like EQB stock, deserves a place in your retirement portfolio.