How I’d Allocate $10,000 in 2 Canadian Growth Stocks for the Long Run

With markets rattled by global tariff tensions and volatility on the rise, this is exactly when long-term investors can find opportunity amid the noise. Instead of trying to time the bottom, I’m looking to invest in resilient, proven Canadian growth stocks that can weather turbulence and compound returns over time. Two interesting names on my radar are goeasy (TSX:GSY) and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) — companies with strong fundamentals, long-term tailwinds, and a history of rewarding shareholders.

If I were to invest $10,000 today, here’s how I’d split it — and why.

1. goeasy: Undervalued growth with income

goeasy is one of Canada’s most consistent performers in the non-prime lending space. Through its easyfinancial and easyhome operations, the company provides loans and lease-to-own products to consumers underserved by traditional banks. Despite economic uncertainty and a dip of around 12% this year, goeasy has delivered a stunning 25% annualized return over the past decade, all while growing its dividend at an eye-popping 30% annually.

This kind of long-term performance doesn’t come from luck — it’s built on a scalable business model that generates recurring revenue, enjoys high customer retention, and serves a niche market with limited competition. The company also emphasizes responsible lending and credit improvement, helping customers while creating shareholder value.

That said, goeasy isn’t without short-term risks. Rising inflation from ongoing trade tensions could increase default rates. Management has guided for a net charge-off rate between 7.75% and 9.75% — a number investors will want to monitor closely. Hopefully, these headwinds will be temporary.

At around $146 per share, goeasy is trading at a roughly 30% discount to its historical valuation and even deeper based on analyst price targets. With a solid dividend yield near 4% and the potential to rebound to its fair value, the stock could deliver 20-25% annualized returns over the next five years. For long-term investors, this correction is a gift.

2. Brookfield Asset Management: Global scale, capital-light growth

My second pick is Brookfield Asset Management, a powerhouse in global alternative investing. BAM was spun off from its parent in late 2022 and has quickly made a name for itself with a return of about 62% since its debut. It currently trades near $64 per share, offers a dividend yield of 3.8%, and is estimated to be undervalued by about 13%, based on analyst forecasts.

Brookfield specializes in managing real assets — infrastructure, real estate, renewable power, and private equity — in partnership with institutional investors. It operates in over 30 countries and manages more than US$1 trillion in assets. The firm’s capital-light model, focused on fee income and scalable operations, makes it especially appealing in the current environment.

With its disciplined investment strategy, long-term mindset, and exposure to global trends like decarbonization and infrastructure modernization, Brookfield is poised to grow both its earnings and dividend at a double-digit rate — a rare trait for a business of its scale.

How I’d invest $10,000

Given both companies’ potential, I’d split the $10,000 evenly — $5,000 into goeasy and $5,000 into BAM. To manage volatility, investors could deploy the capital gradually using dollar-cost averaging — for example, buying in five $1,000 chunks or two $2,500 purchases spaced out over time. This reduces the risk of short-term swings while positioning for long-term growth.

Both stocks offer a compelling mix of income, growth, and value — and I believe they can outperform over the long haul.