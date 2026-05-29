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This Beaten-Down TSX Dividend Stock Still Looks Built for the Long Haul

Sienna has finally started to shake its pandemic-era stigma, and improving occupancy plus a monthly dividend are rebuilding the bull case.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Sienna benefits from Canada’s aging population, so long-term demand for senior housing and care should keep rising.
  • Recent results showed real operating improvement, with higher revenue, stronger same-property NOI, and rising FFO per share.
  • The monthly yield looks attractive, but investors still need to watch staffing costs, politics, and dividend coverage.
10 stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) has taken investors on a bumpy ride over the years. The stock fell hard during the pandemic, then rebuilt confidence as occupancy recovered and Canada’s senior-housing demand came back into focus.

Yet Sienna stock still carries a beaten-down reputation with many investors. Long-term care remains politically sensitive, costs remain high, and investors still remember how quickly sentiment can turn against this sector. Even so, Sienna stock still looks built for the long haul. So, let’s get into it.

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

SIA

Sienna stock owns and operates retirement residences, long-term-care homes, and senior-living communities across Canada. Its business connects to a simple demographic trend. Canada keeps getting older, and more families will need care, housing, and support for aging parents and grandparents.

That long-term need gives Sienna stock a strong reason to stay relevant now. Senior housing isn’t a luxury trend. It’s infrastructure for an aging population. Demand can wobble with affordability and government policy, but the direction of travel looks clear. More seniors will need options between fully independent living and hospital care.

Into earnings

The latest results show why investors may want to look past the old fear. In the first quarter of 2026, Sienna stock reported proportionate revenue of $286.3 million, up 17.3% from last year. Same-property net operating income (NOI) rose 7.9%. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share climbed 23.5% to $0.347. Those numbers point to a company improving its operating performance, not just waiting for the sector to recover.

The retirement segment did a lot of the heavy lifting. Retirement same-property net operating income jumped 15.8% in the quarter. Occupancy improved as demand strengthened and pricing held up. Retirement living can provide more growth potential than regulated long-term care when occupancy and rents move in the right direction.

Earning income

The dividend also keeps Sienna stock on income investors’ radar. The company pays $0.078 per share each month, or $0.94 annually. At recent prices, that works out to a yield near 4.3%. A monthly payout can work well in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), especially for investors who like steady cash flow without waiting for quarterly payments.

What’s more, the payout looks more reasonable when investors look at cash-flow measures rather than headline earnings alone. The company’s Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $0.347 compares with quarterly dividends of about $0.234 per share. That leaves room, though investors should keep watching coverage over several quarters, not just one strong report. And even now, a $7,000 investment can bring in strong income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SIA$21.65323$0.94$303.62Monthly$6,992.95

Considerations

Valuation adds another layer. Sienna stock doesn’t look like a high-flying growth stock. It looks more like an income stock still earning back full investor trust. That can create an opportunity for patient investors. If occupancy keeps improving and cash flow keeps growing, the market may give the stock more credit over time.

The growth story also has a practical catalyst. Sienna stock continues to expand its platform through acquisitions and development, while focusing on communities where demand looks durable. It doesn’t need to reinvent senior care. It needs to operate well, fill suites, manage staffing costs, and keep producing cash flow.

Bottom line

For TFSA and dividend investors, Sienna stock looks interesting for one reason above all: the business serves a need that won’t disappear. The stock may still carry baggage, and the risks deserve respect. But a 4.3% monthly yield, improving occupancy, and solid Q1 growth make this beaten-down TSX dividend stock look built for the long haul.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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