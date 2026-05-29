Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

These TSX stocks have the ability to deliver profitable growth and a proven track record of maintaining reliable dividend payouts.

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SmartCentres REIT offers a 6.3% yield backed by high occupancy, strong rent growth, and reliable cash flow from its retail and mixed-use properties.

If you’ve got $14,000, invest in dividend stocks to turn your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a cash-gushing machine. Canadians should look for companies with strong fundamentals, the ability to deliver profitable growth, and a proven track record of maintaining reliable dividend payouts across market cycles.

Against this background, here are two reliable Canadian dividend stocks that can transform your TFSA into a cash-gushing machine. Notably, these TSX stocks offer monthly payouts.

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Dividend stock #1

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a compelling monthly dividend stock to hold in a TFSA for reliable, long-term passive income. The REIT has maintained its distributions for years. Besides its durable payouts, it offers a compelling yield of 6.3%.

Its stable payouts are supported by a diversified real estate portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties located in high-traffic areas. These prime locations help maintain strong occupancy levels and allow the REIT to secure higher rental rates, supporting growth in net operating income (NOI) and dividend payments.

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SmartCentres also benefits from strong leasing demand and favourable rent renewals, which contribute to dependable rental income and steady cash flow. In addition, its high-quality tenant base reduces risk and supports strong rent collection, even during periods of economic uncertainty.

The REIT’s latest quarterly results highlight this strength. In the first quarter of 2026, occupancy remained high at 97.6%, while same-property NOI increased 3.4%. Leasing activity was solid, with 80% of 2026 lease maturities already renewed at higher rental rates. Excluding anchor tenants, renewal rents rose 11.5%, demonstrating the strong pricing power of its retail portfolio. Rent collection also remained exceptionally strong at over 99%.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres appears well-positioned for continued growth through stable operations, high occupancy, and an expanding pipeline of residential and mixed-use developments, which could further diversify and strengthen its long-term revenue streams.

Dividend stock #2

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another top TSX stock to turn your TFSA into a cash-gushing machine. The energy company pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding 4.6% near the current market price.

Whitecap has an impressive record of returning capital to shareholders even amid the volatility in oil and gas prices. Since January 2013, the company has paid more than $3.2 billion in dividends. This track record highlights the resilience of its operations, disciplined capital management, and diversified portfolio of energy assets, all of which help support steady cash flow across different commodity cycles.

The company’s acquisition of Veren has also strengthened its business by expanding its operations and increasing its asset base. The deal also improved pricing stability, thanks to larger, longer-term marketing agreements. In the first quarter of 2026, Whitecap’s funds flow surged to more than $1 billion, driven largely by higher production and stronger cash generation following the Veren acquisition.

Looking ahead, Whitecap aims to maintain a sustainable dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25%. This conservative approach gives the company flexibility to handle market downturns while still supporting future dividend payments. Its high-quality assets, solid balance sheet, and focus on reducing debt enable Whitecap to consistently return cash to shareholders.

Earn about $63.60 per month in tax-free income

By investing $14,000 across SmartCentres REIT and Whitecap Resources, you can diversify your TFSA portfolio and create a consistent monthly income stream of $63.60.