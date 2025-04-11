Member Login
Where I’d Invest $300 in the TSX Today

A TSX stock with a leading-edge safety technology is a screaming buy today for its high-growth potential.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s primary stock exchange posted a record high in January 2025, but has lost all gains since. The negative market sentiment persists in April due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s barrage of tariff threats. Fortunately, some TSX stocks are well-positioned to outperform despite a bear market.

Assuming I have $300 free cash today, I’d invest it in a soon-to-be high growth stock. Besides reporting record results in Q1 fiscal 2025, Blackline Safety (TSX:BLN) achieved the “Rule of 40.” In the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry, it means the sum of a company’s annual revenue growth rate and profit margin is 40% or higher. It also indicates a balance between growth and profitability.

Uniquely positioned

Calgary-based Blackline Safety operates in the safety technology industry. The $548 million SaaS company provides critical safety solutions in homes and workplaces. It caters to businesses across the oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities, chemical processing, emergency response, and other industries.

The global industrial safety market is forecasted to grow from US$7.7 billion in 2025 to US$ 10.6 billion by 2030 (a 6.5% compound annual growth rate). According to Markets and Markets Research, the high demand for reliable safety systems to protect personnel and assets, as well as stringent safety regulations, will drive growth.

Blackline Safety has become a trusted partner of prominent companies in enhancing the safety of workers in various environments. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of workplace safety standards in emerging economies and the rising use of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies creates significant opportunities.

Record-breaking quarter

In the three months ending January 31, 2025, Blackline’s total revenue (product and service) grew 43% to $17.8 million compared to Q1 fiscal 2024. The net loss thinned 80% year-over-year to $1.1 million. Its CEO and Chairman, Cody Slater, said it was another record-breaking quarter.

The feat was the 32nd consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Slater credits the robust market adoption of Blackline’s industry-transforming connected safety solutions for the impressive results to start fiscal 2025. “Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached a record $70.9 million, reflecting a 31% year-over-year increase and highlighting the strength of our Hardware-Enabled SaaS business model,” he added.

Likewise, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in the same quarter reached $2.1 million following the positive EBITDAs in Q3 and Q4 fiscal 2024. The strong global customer demand reinforced Blackline’s ability to scale profitably and execute its long-term strategic vision.

Slater further said, “Blackline Safety achieved the Rule of 40 metric in Q1, the gold standard for SaaS companies, with revenue growth plus adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 47. We see this as a strong milestone for the Company and a true validation of our business model.”

Management acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding tariffs, although the potential impact on revenue and earnings is generally short-term. Blackline has adequate inventory to fulfill or meet orders, including those of U.S. customers.

Buy now before the takeoff.

Blackline Safety trades at $6.52 per share (-4.6% year-to-date) and carries a buy rating from market analysts. Their 12-month price target for BLS stock is between $8.86 (average) and $10 (high). The potential return on a $300 investment in one year could be from 35.9% to 53.4%. Over the long term, Blackline expects further customer growth and higher market share.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

