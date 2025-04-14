Here’s the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

Just because you hit the max of your TFSA doesn’t mean that’s what it’s worth. Here’s how to make even more.

Making the absolute most of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a seriously savvy move for any Canadian investor looking to build wealth efficiently. As we navigate 2025, the cumulative contribution room for a TFSA has reached a rather impressive $102,000! This assumes, of course, that you were at least 18 years old back in 2009 and have diligently contributed the maximum allowable amount each and every year since then.

This substantial sum of tax-sheltered investment space presents a truly significant opportunity to grow your investments without the pesky burden of annual taxation on your earnings. Imagine all those dividends reinvested and capital gains compounding year after year, all within the cozy, tax-free confines of your TFSA! So, where should investors start to turn it into even more cash?

A stock to watch

One particularly compelling option to thoughtfully consider for your TFSA investment portfolio is the powerhouse Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). Brookfield stands as a leading and globally recognized alternative asset manager with a truly diverse and impressive portfolio spanning various essential sectors of the world economy.

Its expertise lies in managing and growing assets across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity. This diversification across such fundamental and often resilient asset classes can offer a degree of stability and long-term growth potential that can be particularly advantageous when held within the tax-advantaged structure of a TFSA.

Into the numbers

Taking a closer look at its recent financial performance, Brookfield’s latest earnings report provides a clear indication of its financial strength and income-generating capabilities. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company announced fee-related earnings reaching a substantial US$677 million, marking a noteworthy 17% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Over the trailing 12 months, these fee-related earnings have totalled an impressive US$2.5 billion, further highlighting the scale and consistency of Brookfield’s income generation. In addition, Brookfield also reported distributable earnings of US$649 million, or US$0.40 per share, for the same fourth quarter of 2024. This consistent and substantial income generation by Brookfield can be particularly beneficial when these earnings, whether through potential dividend growth or reinvested capital gains from stock appreciation, are sheltered from taxation within your TFSA.

Why BAM is a great TFSA option

Investing in BAM stock has many benefits. You gain the opportunity to directly benefit from the company’s diverse and robust revenue streams. These are generated from managing a vast array of essential assets across the globe. Furthermore, you stand to potentially benefit from the long-term capital appreciation of Brookfield’s stock as the company continues to grow its asset base and generate strong returns for its own investors.

Crucially, all of these potential gains accumulate and grow without the burden of annual taxation within your TFSA. This tax-free growth significantly enhances the overall return on your investment over the long term, allowing your savings to compound more efficiently. This helps ultimately reach your financial goals with greater ease and potentially at an accelerated pace. The strategy not only amplifies your portfolio’s growth potential but also perfectly aligns with the fundamental purpose of the TFSA: to provide Canadians with a flexible and incredibly efficient investment vehicle for long-term savings and wealth accumulation.

Bottom line

By thoughtfully and carefully selecting high-quality, globally diversified investments such as Brookfield Asset Management to hold within your TFSA, you can truly maximize the benefits of your available contribution room and work towards achieving your long-term financial goals with greater ease, efficiency, and significant advantage of tax-free growth. It’s like giving your investments a permanent tax shield, allowing them to grow unimpeded by annual tax obligations.

Brookfield, with its global reach, diverse asset portfolio, and strong track record of generating substantial income, presents a compelling case for being a cornerstone in a well-considered TFSA portfolio aimed at long-term growth and financial security. Just remember to always conduct your own thorough research and consider seeking personalized financial advice to ensure that any investment decisions align perfectly with your individual financial circumstances, your specific investment objectives, and your personal tolerance for risk.