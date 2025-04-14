Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

Here’s the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

Just because you hit the max of your TFSA doesn’t mean that’s what it’s worth. Here’s how to make even more.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Making the absolute most of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a seriously savvy move for any Canadian investor looking to build wealth efficiently. As we navigate 2025, the cumulative contribution room for a TFSA has reached a rather impressive $102,000! This assumes, of course, that you were at least 18 years old back in 2009 and have diligently contributed the maximum allowable amount each and every year since then.

This substantial sum of tax-sheltered investment space presents a truly significant opportunity to grow your investments without the pesky burden of annual taxation on your earnings. Imagine all those dividends reinvested and capital gains compounding year after year, all within the cozy, tax-free confines of your TFSA! So, where should investors start to turn it into even more cash?

A stock to watch

One particularly compelling option to thoughtfully consider for your TFSA investment portfolio is the powerhouse Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). Brookfield stands as a leading and globally recognized alternative asset manager with a truly diverse and impressive portfolio spanning various essential sectors of the world economy.

Its expertise lies in managing and growing assets across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity. This diversification across such fundamental and often resilient asset classes can offer a degree of stability and long-term growth potential that can be particularly advantageous when held within the tax-advantaged structure of a TFSA.

Into the numbers

Taking a closer look at its recent financial performance, Brookfield’s latest earnings report provides a clear indication of its financial strength and income-generating capabilities. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company announced fee-related earnings reaching a substantial US$677 million, marking a noteworthy 17% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Over the trailing 12 months, these fee-related earnings have totalled an impressive US$2.5 billion, further highlighting the scale and consistency of Brookfield’s income generation. In addition, Brookfield also reported distributable earnings of US$649 million, or US$0.40 per share, for the same fourth quarter of 2024. This consistent and substantial income generation by Brookfield can be particularly beneficial when these earnings, whether through potential dividend growth or reinvested capital gains from stock appreciation, are sheltered from taxation within your TFSA.

Why BAM is a great TFSA option

Investing in BAM stock has many benefits. You gain the opportunity to directly benefit from the company’s diverse and robust revenue streams. These are generated from managing a vast array of essential assets across the globe. Furthermore, you stand to potentially benefit from the long-term capital appreciation of Brookfield’s stock as the company continues to grow its asset base and generate strong returns for its own investors.

Crucially, all of these potential gains accumulate and grow without the burden of annual taxation within your TFSA. This tax-free growth significantly enhances the overall return on your investment over the long term, allowing your savings to compound more efficiently. This helps ultimately reach your financial goals with greater ease and potentially at an accelerated pace. The strategy not only amplifies your portfolio’s growth potential but also perfectly aligns with the fundamental purpose of the TFSA: to provide Canadians with a flexible and incredibly efficient investment vehicle for long-term savings and wealth accumulation.

Bottom line

By thoughtfully and carefully selecting high-quality, globally diversified investments such as Brookfield Asset Management to hold within your TFSA, you can truly maximize the benefits of your available contribution room and work towards achieving your long-term financial goals with greater ease, efficiency, and significant advantage of tax-free growth. It’s like giving your investments a permanent tax shield, allowing them to grow unimpeded by annual tax obligations.

Brookfield, with its global reach, diverse asset portfolio, and strong track record of generating substantial income, presents a compelling case for being a cornerstone in a well-considered TFSA portfolio aimed at long-term growth and financial security. Just remember to always conduct your own thorough research and consider seeking personalized financial advice to ensure that any investment decisions align perfectly with your individual financial circumstances, your specific investment objectives, and your personal tolerance for risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in TFSA Cash for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to get started with a TFSA? Here's exactly how to get going with these top stocks.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is like buying a whole whack of them in one click and makes the perfect long-term hold.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Northland Power You Should Own for $500 in Monthly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks can be a strong investment, but this one has an even stronger future outlook.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 9.66% TSX Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout and a tasty dividend yield of 9.7%…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Where to Allocate $7,000 in TFSA Investments in Canadian Dividend Stocks in Today’s Market

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay dividends with high yields and offer a shot at decent upside on a rebound.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Allocate My $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Optimal Returns

| Adam Othman

Use the annual growth in your TFSA contribution room to boost your passive income and enjoy the returns tax-free by…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Allocate My TFSA Contribution to Canadian Value Stocks This Year

| Kay Ng

I’d split my $7,000 TFSA contribution across solid dividend-paying stocks from different sectors

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Invest in Canadian Value Stocks for Both Stability and Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian value stocks are buying opportunities for investors looking for stability and growth.

Read more »