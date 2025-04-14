Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Income: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Pensioners

TFSA Income: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Pensioners

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Man in fedora smiles into camera

Source: Getty Images

Market volatility has Canadian retirees wondering which TSX stocks might be good to buy right now for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio focused on passive income.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a good example of a dividend-growth stock retirees can rely on in challenging economic times. The board at Fortis has increased the dividend annually for the past 51 years.

Fortis owns and operates utility assets in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. These businesses include natural gas distribution utilities, power-generation facilities, and electricity transmission networks. Nearly all the revenue is rate-regulated. This means cash flow tends to be stable and predictable, which helps Fortis plan its investment program.

Fortis grows through a combination of acquisitions and organic projects. The current $26 billion capital program is expected to raise the rate base from about $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. As new assets are completed and go into service, the boost to cash flow should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6%.

Fortis trades near $65 per share at the time of writing. Investors currently get a 3.8% dividend yield on the stock. The yield is lower than what is available from other companies, but the steady dividend growth will boost the yield on the initial investment.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) made a big move last year to further diversify its assets. The company spent US$14 billion to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. The addition of the businesses turned Enbridge into the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. Revenue from these assets is reliable, and there are opportunities for organic growth.

Natural gas demand is expected to rise in the next few years as gas-fired power plants are built to supply electricity to artificial intelligence data centres. Enbridge’s extensive natural gas transmission network and distribution utilities put the company in a good position to benefit. Down the road, hydrogen could become a core fuel source. It can be blended with natural gas to reduce the carbon intensity of burning the fuel.

Enbridge’s oil transmission network and its oil export facilities remain strategically important for Canada and the United States. The company moves about 30% of the oil produced in the two countries. In Canada, there is renewed interest in building east-west pipeline infrastructure. With its position as the country’s largest pipeline company, Enbridge could potentially see a new major project emerge to drive revenue expansion.

In the meantime, Enbridge is working on a $26 billion capital program that will boost distributable cash flow by about 3% over the next few years. This should support ongoing dividend growth. Enbridge has increased the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 6.2%.

The bottom line on TFSA passive income

Fortis and Enbridge pay good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA targeting passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Investing

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in TFSA Cash for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to get started with a TFSA? Here's exactly how to get going with these top stocks.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because you hit the max of your TFSA doesn't mean that's what it's worth. Here's how to make even…

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Hydro One Stock You Should Own for $2,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock doesn't just offer major dividends but a stable future, even within the energy sector.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is like buying a whole whack of them in one click and makes the perfect long-term hold.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Bank Stocks

Why TD Bank Stock Under $90 Might Deserve a Spot in Your Growth-Focused TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank stock is showing surprising strength in 2025. Here’s why it might be a smart addition to your TFSA…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Investing

CNR Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

| Andrew Walker

CN is down 20% in the past year. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock continues to be a majorly volatile stock, and this could be even better.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Northland Power You Should Own for $500 in Monthly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks can be a strong investment, but this one has an even stronger future outlook.

Read more »