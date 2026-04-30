The Canadian Stocks I’d Focus on for Growth Potential in 2026

These five Canadian stocks offer different forms of growth potential in 2026, making them some of the best Canadian stock picks to buy now.

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Other promising names: Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) — U.S. expansion and operating leverage; WELL Health (TSX:WELL) — clinic consolidation plus tech; Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) — infrastructure and energy project backlog.

Top picks: Propel (TSX:PRL) — a fintech/AI lender scaling across Canada, the U.S. and U.K. at a reasonable valuation; MDA Space (TSX:MDA) — satellite/robotics firm with a large backlog that boosts revenue visibility.

You don’t need U.S. mega‑caps to find growth in 2026 — Canada offers scalable opportunities across fintech, space/defence, retail, healthcare, and construction.

When looking for high-quality growth stocks, it’s not uncommon for Canadian investors to immediately look to the U.S. and assume they need to buy the same mega-cap tech names everyone else is chasing.

And while there’s no question that those companies have delivered strong returns, they’re not the only place to find growth. In fact, there are plenty of Canadian stocks with significant growth potential throughout the rest of 2026 and beyond.

The key is understanding that growth doesn’t always look the same. It can come from expanding into new markets, turning a backlog into revenue, using technology to improve an industry, or benefiting from long-term macro trends.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking for Canadian stocks with real growth potential in 2026, these are five names I’d focus on.

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Canadian stocks with major growth potential beyond 2026

One of the best ways to find high-quality Canadian growth stocks is to look for businesses that have clear, scalable opportunities in front of them, which is why Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) and MDA Space (TSX:MDA) are two top picks for 2026.

For example, Propel is one of the more unique growth stocks on the TSX because it combines fintech, AI, and lending into a business that can scale efficiently. Instead of operating like a traditional lender, Propel uses technology to serve consumers that traditional lenders often overlook, which allows it to expand across multiple markets without the same overhead.

Furthermore, its growth has been driven by expansion not just in Canada, but also in the U.S. and the U.K. And more importantly, it’s not just growing quickly; it’s still trading at a reasonable valuation relative to that growth.

That combination of strong execution and scalable expansion is exactly what you want in a growth stock.

Then there’s MDA Space, which offers a completely different type of growth opportunity.

MDA operates in satellite technology, robotics, and defence, all industries with long-term demand. However, what really makes it a top Canadian growth stock to consider in 2026 is its backlog.

Because with a massive backlog of contracted work, MDA has much better visibility into future revenue than most growth stocks. And that’s crucial because a significant portion of its future growth is already locked in.

Three more stocks with different paths to expansion

In addition to Propel, three more Canadian growth stocks with considerable potential both in 2026 and beyond are Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), and Bird Construction (TSX:BDT).

Aritzia has been a high-quality growth stock for years, up roughly 350% in just the last half-decade.

The company has already built a strong brand in Canada, but the biggest opportunity is continuing to expand in the U.S.

With more boutiques constantly opening, stronger e-commerce sales, and growing brand awareness, the company has a clear path to increasing revenue. Furthermore, because retail businesses like Aritzia benefit from operating leverage, if it executes well, profits can grow even faster than sales.

WELL Health, on the other hand, offers a more defensive type of growth. The company is the largest owner/operator of outpatient clinics in Canada, and healthcare demand doesn’t disappear when the economy slows down.

Additionally, WELL continues to grow by acquiring clinics and using technology to improve operations. That combination of consolidation and long-term demand is what makes it such a compelling growth stock to buy in 2026 and hold for years.

Finally, Bird Construction is a stock that reminds investors that growth doesn’t always have to come from flashy industries.

For example, Bird is benefiting from long-term trends like infrastructure spending, energy transition projects, and public-sector investment. And with a strong $11 billion backlog and consistent project demand, it has a clear runway for revenue growth.

The Foolish takeaway

Investing in growth stocks isn’t about finding the perfect business, and it’s especially not about chasing whatever is hottest in the market right now. It’s about identifying businesses with clear catalysts and long-term opportunities that you’d be comfortable holding for years.

That’s why, if you’re looking for Canadian stocks with real growth potential in 2026, focusing on businesses with strong execution and clear runways is how you set yourself up for long-term success.