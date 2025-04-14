Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Allocate $7,000 in TFSA Investments in Canadian Dividend Stocks in Today’s Market

Where to Allocate $7,000 in TFSA Investments in Canadian Dividend Stocks in Today’s Market

These stocks pay dividends with high yields and offer a shot at decent upside on a rebound.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

Income investors are wondering which dividend stocks on the TSX are potentially undervalued right now and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on income and long-term total returns.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is arguably a contrarian pick in the Canadian bank sector today. The stock has underperformed its large peers in recent years, but the new management team is shifting the growth strategy with the goal of delivering better returns for shareholders.

The bank plans to focus more on opportunities in the United States and Canada and less on Latin America, where Bank of Nova Scotia previously spent billions of dollars to acquire and build a presence in several countries, including Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Chile. The bank recently sold its assets in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica. Mexico might remain strategically important, depending on how U.S. trade negotiations evolve, while holdings in the other markets could potentially be monetized to fund growth elsewhere.

Bank of Nova Scotia spent US$2.8 billion in 2024 to acquire a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, an American regional bank. The deal gives Bank of Nova Scotia a platform to expand its presence in the U.S. market.

In Canada, the bank created a new executive position last year to oversee expansion in Quebec. Bank of Nova Scotia has also identified British Columbia as a potential growth market for the business.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s share price is down about 17% in 2025. The stock has given back most of the gains it racked up in the final months of last year. Investors who buy at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6.6%.

It will take time for the new strategy to deliver results, but investors get paid well to wait.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades near $66 at the time of writing. It was above $70 last month and is up about 33% in the past year.

Falling interest rates helped spark a rebound in pipeline stocks in 2024. TC Energy and its peers use debt to fund part of their large capital programs. The surge in borrowing costs that occurred in 2022 and 2023 drove up debt expenses on variable-rate loans and made it more expensive to secure new financing. Higher debt costs can eat into profits and reduce cash that is available for distribution to shareholders. Cuts to interest rates last year provided a new tailwind for TC Energy’s share price.

The company also received a boost by completing its 670km Coastal GasLink pipeline that will move natural gas to the new LNG Canada export facility. Full commercial operation is expected to begin this year. In addition, TC Energy recently completed a large natural gas pipeline in Mexico that is scheduled to start generating revenue in 2025. These projects, along with the ongoing near-term capital program of roughly $6 billion per year, should drive cash flow growth to support dividend increases.

TC Energy currently provides a dividend yield of 5.1%.

The bottom line on top stocks for TFSA passive income

Near-term volatility is expected, but Bank of Nova Scotia and TC Energy pay solid dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some TFSA cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Allocate My $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Optimal Returns

| Adam Othman

Use the annual growth in your TFSA contribution room to boost your passive income and enjoy the returns tax-free by…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Allocate My TFSA Contribution to Canadian Value Stocks This Year

| Kay Ng

I’d split my $7,000 TFSA contribution across solid dividend-paying stocks from different sectors

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Invest in Canadian Value Stocks for Both Stability and Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian value stocks are buying opportunities for investors looking for stability and growth.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Got $15,000? 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Consider

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as CNQ and CNR should derive outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Allocate $20,000 in 2 Safer High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirement Needs

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are two safer, high-yield dividend stocks I'm looking at for my retirement needs.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Considering Enbridge Stock for a $5,000 Investment This April

| Demetris Afxentiou

I'm considering Enbridge stock to provide some defensive appeal and a juicy dividend to my long-term portfolio.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

A 9.2% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With one of the highest dividends out there, this dividend stock deserves attention in your portfolio.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Build a Powerful Passive Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Puja Tayal

If you are worried that the bear market could reduce your savings, these stocks can build a powerful passive income…

Read more »