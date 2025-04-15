Member Login
This 6.3% Dividend Stock Is a Must-Buy as Trump Tariffs Hit Canada

This dividend stock is a winner, especially amidst Trump tariffs that could send energy companies for a whirl.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

The economy has been a bit wobbly lately, especially with tariffs the U.S. put in place. These taxes on imports have hit different industries, like cars, and that’s had a ripple effect here in Canada. When things get a bit shaky, investors often look for solid and dependable ways to keep their money safe and growing. One good option is dividend-paying stocks. They can give you regular income and also the chance for the stock price to go up over time.

Consider Enbridge

One dividend stock that stands out in this category is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is a big player in energy infrastructure right here in North America. It runs the world’s longest system for moving crude oil and liquids, which is super important for getting energy where it needs to go. Even with the current economic ups and downs, Enbridge has shown it can handle things and continues to be a reliable choice for investors who like those regular dividend payouts.

Looking at its most recent financial report for the last three months of 2024, Enbridge showed some strong results. The dividend stock earned $1.2 billion, or $0.59 per share. Enbridge’s adjusted earnings were even higher at $1.4 billion, or $0.68 per share, which is about the same as the year before. This stability tells you that Enbridge can keep its financial health in good shape even when the economy faces some pressure.

For investors who like getting regular income, Enbridge is a winner. The dividend stock announced a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per share. That’s a 3% increase compared to the year before! What’s really impressive is that this marks the 30th year in a row that Enbridge has increased its dividend. Right now, the dividend yield is around 6.3% at writing, which is pretty attractive if you’re looking for a reliable income stream.

Future outlook

Enbridge also has a diverse set of businesses and has made some smart investments for the future. The dividend stock has been actively growing its renewable energy section with wind and solar power projects. This move fits with the global trend towards cleaner energy. By diversifying, Enbridge isn’t as tied to the sometimes shaky oil and gas markets. It’s also positioning itself to take advantage of new opportunities in the renewable energy world.

Those recent tariffs from the U.S. have definitely made the economic picture a bit more complex. However, Enbridge’s main business is moving energy and managing infrastructure. These areas aren’t as directly affected by those kinds of trade taxes. This relative protection gives some stability to the company and its investors.

Plus, Enbridge’s strategic position allows it to benefit from the ongoing need for energy. Its huge network of pipelines helps move oil and gas efficiently across North America, which means a pretty steady flow of revenue. Enbridge has also invested in natural gas distribution and storage, which gives it even more ways to make money and makes it more financially resilient overall.

Bottom line

While no investment is completely risk-free, Enbridge’s consistent financial performance, long history of increasing dividends, and smart diversification make it a pretty compelling choice if you’re looking for stability during uncertain times. The dividend stock’s ability to handle economic challenges, like the current tariff situation, further strengthens its position as a reliable investment.

All together, with the current economic climate and those trade tensions, it’s wise to be careful with your investments. Dividend stocks like Enbridge offer a good mix of steady income and potential for growth, making these a good option for investors trying to weather any economic storms. Enbridge’s strong financial health, commitment to giving returns to shareholders, and smart diversification put it in a good spot to keep delivering value, even if things outside the dividend stock remain a bit unpredictable.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

