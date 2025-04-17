Tiny but Mighty, These TSX Small-Caps Have Major Growth Potential

These small-cap stocks have strong fundamentals and promising growth prospects. Moreover, they are trading cheap.

Investors looking to boost their returns over time could consider adding high-quality small-cap stocks to their portfolios. These tiny companies, often in the early stages of growth, tend to offer much higher upside potential compared to their established counterparts.

However, the small-cap stocks carry higher risk. That’s why it’s essential to be selective. Investors should focus on small-cap companies with strong underlying fundamentals and promising long-term growth prospects. Thus, when these businesses scale, investors will gain from their growth while managing the risks.

Against this backdrop, here are the top small-cap Canadian stocks that have major growth potential.

Small-cap stock #1

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is a high-quality small-cap stock to add to your portfolio. Specializing in advanced chemical solutions for oil and gas extraction, CES plays a key role in supporting the increasingly technical demands of modern drilling.

Operating across all major U.S. basins, CES is set to benefit from a steady uptick in drilling activity throughout North America. As producers shift toward more complex techniques, such as longer laterals, faster drilling, and high-intensity fracturing, the need for high-performance, consumable chemicals continues to rise. CES is well-positioned to meet this demand, offering products that optimize well performance and sustain output over time.

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, CES appears well-shielded from major disruptions. Its U.S. operations contribute a significant share of overall revenue, providing a buffer against any softness in the Canadian market. Moreover, its vertically integrated operations and flexible supply chain further strengthen its ability to navigate volatility while maintaining service delivery and margin stability.

What gives CES an edge is its capex-light, asset-light model. This allows the company to generate substantial free cash flow. Moreover, CES focuses on recurring production chemical revenue streams that add stability to its financials.

With solid demand and a business model built for cash generation, CES looks well-positioned for long-term growth. Its stock has witnessed a pullback and is down about 36.6% year-to-date, providing a solid buying opportunity near the current market price.

Small-cap stock #2

Investors seeking a high-quality small-cap stock could consider adding shares of digital healthcare company WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). This digital healthcare company has been growing rapidly thanks to the rising demand for its omnichannel patient care services and a series of strategic acquisitions that have broadened its footprint and accelerated its pace of expansion.

Despite some recent headwinds, the company’s underlying fundamentals remain resilient. In 2024, WELL Health experienced a temporary dip in revenue, stemming from a $56.6 million deferral at Circle Medical and a $24.5 million reduction at CRH following the Change Healthcare cyberattack. Still, it managed to deliver 5.7 million patient visits, a 32% increase year-over-year. This growth was driven by strong organic demand for its services.

Looking forward, the momentum in WELL Health’s business will likely sustain. The company recently acquired a 39% economic interest in HEALWELL AI, which owns Orion Health. The move has extended WELL’s global reach and deepened its technology capabilities. Moreover, the company remains focused on scaling its Canadian operations, particularly its patient and technology service segments, which augurs well for growth.

WELL Health continues to optimize its operations to drive its bottom line and leverage both organic and acquisition opportunities to accelerate its growth. Moreover, it continues to strengthen its balance sheet, improve cash flow, lower debt, and minimize share dilution. These steps position it well to enhance its shareholder value and deliver significant growth in the long run.

Notably, WELL Health stock has corrected significantly, making its valuation cheap and providing a buying opportunity for investors with a long-term view.