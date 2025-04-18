Earn While You Sleep: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Effortless Earnings

These companies have a solid track record of dividend payments and growth, making them no-brainer stocks for effortless earnings.

High-quality Canadian dividend stocks are a great way to earn passive income, thanks to their consistent payouts to shareholders. These companies are backed by strong fundamentals, making them reliable investments. By putting your money into stocks with durable payouts, you can earn while you sleep.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at three Canadian dividend stocks that offer effortless earnings.

Canadian dividend stock #1

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an attractive stock to generate effortless earnings. The electric utility company derives 99% of its earnings from regulated operations, offering stable and predictable cash flows. This insulates the business from economic turbulence and market fluctuations. With 93% of its operations focused on low-risk energy transmission and distribution, the company remains relatively insulated from the volatility in commodity prices and the complexities of power generation.

Thanks to its resilient business model and steady cash flows, Fortis consistently increases its dividend, making it a top stock for generating worry-free income. The company has an impressive 51-year streak of annual dividend increases, reflecting its financial stability and cash flow reliability. Management projects the company’s rate base will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% through 2029, supporting further dividend growth in the range of 4% to 6% annually.

Year to date, Fortis shares have gained 11.7% despite macro uncertainty. Moreover, it offers a dividend yield of over 3.7%. Fortis’s defensive business model, steady growth, and focus on enhancing shareholder value make it a compelling investment for those seeking steady income with minimal effort.

Canadian dividend stock #2

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a no-brainer stock to earn while you sleep. The energy infrastructure company is known for steadily increasing its dividend for years (30 consecutive years, to be precise). Moreover, with a generous yield of over 6%, Enbridge is a compelling stock for income-focused investors.

Its diversified portfolio of energy assets and consistently high system utilization help the company generate stable earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF), regardless of fluctuations in commodity prices. This supports Enbridge’s higher payouts in all market conditions.

Looking ahead, Enbridge is well-positioned to sustain and grow its dividend. Its operations are supported by long-term contracts and low-risk commercial arrangements. Moreover, it’s expanding its utility projects. The company’s focus on optimizing operations and cost-effective growth opportunities is expected to drive further increases in DCF per share.

Moreover, Enbridge is investing in traditional energy infrastructure and renewable energy projects. This diversified approach positions the company to benefit from the global shift in energy consumption and rising long-term demand. In summary, Enbridge will likely enhance its shareholder value through higher dividend distributions in the coming years.

Canadian dividend stock #3

Investors seeking effortless earnings could consider adding top Canadian bank stocks. Notably, Canada’s largest banks have been known for consistently paying regular dividends for more than a century, making them a go-to investment for generating worry-free income.

Among the leading financial services giants, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) shines for its longest streak of dividend payments. The bank has paid dividends for 196 consecutive years. Moreover, in recent years, BMO has consistently rewarded its shareholders with higher dividend distributions. For example, BMO’s dividend has increased at a CAGR of 5.4% in the last 15 years.

The financial services giant’s diversified revenue streams, including high-growth segments like wealth management and expanding loan book and deposit base, will help generate steady revenue. Moreover, its solid credit performance and focus on improving efficiency position it well to grow its earnings consistently and offer higher dividends. The bank’s reliable payouts and attractive yield of 4.9% make it a solid long-term bet for generating consistent income.