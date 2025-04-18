Member Login
Home » Investing » The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA for AI Exposure

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA for AI Exposure

This AI stock might not be the first you think of, but honestly, it should be.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the landscape of numerous industries across the globe, and the healthcare sector is certainly no exception to this profound shift. Many Canadian investors are looking for a way to gain exposure to the exciting potential of AI within the tax-advantaged confines of their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). That’s why WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) stands out as a particularly compelling and forward-thinking choice. This AI stock is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of this technological revolution within healthcare.

About WELL Health

WELL Health operates as a comprehensive digital healthcare company that is actively integrating the power of AI into its diverse range of services. The AI stock’s overarching aim is to leverage these advanced technologies to significantly enhance the quality of patient care while simultaneously streamlining the operational efficiencies of healthcare providers.

WELL Health’s AI initiatives are quite innovative and include the development and deployment of tools such as WELL AI Voice. This is designed to assist healthcare professionals with clinical documentation through voice recognition and natural language processing. Furthermore, WELL AI Decision Support aims to provide clinicians with valuable insights and recommendations based on patient data to support more accurate and efficient diagnoses and treatment plans.

Strong numbers

From a financial perspective, WELL Health has demonstrated a pattern of robust and impressive growth in recent periods. In the full fiscal year of 2024, the AI stock reported annual revenue of $919.7 million. This marked a substantial 19% increase compared to the revenue figures from the previous year. The AI stock did face certain challenges during this period. These included deferred revenue recognition from its Circle Medical acquisition and some uncertainties regarding collections at its CRH Medical division. Even so, WELL Health still achieved a noteworthy net income of $29.1 million. This represents a significant 74.9% increase in net income compared to the $16.6 million reported in 2023, indicating improved profitability. Furthermore, WELL Health reported a record free cash flow attributable to its shareholders of $49.3 million. This represents a healthy 16.3% increase on a year-over-year basis.

Looking ahead to the current fiscal year of 2025, WELL Health has provided a positive and optimistic outlook for its financial performance. The AI stock projected its revenue to fall within the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. This forward-looking guidance reflects the anticipated recognition of the deferred revenue from the Circle Medical acquisition as well as the consolidation of the financial results of HEALWELL AI. This revenue projection signals the company’s expectation for continued strong growth in the coming year.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in WELL Health through a TFSA offers Canadian investors the significant advantage of tax-free growth on their investments. Any capital gains realized from an appreciation in the company’s stock price, as well as any dividends that WELL Health may choose to pay out in the future, will not be subject to Canadian income taxes if held within a TFSA. This tax-free compounding can significantly enhance the long-term returns of an investment, particularly in a growth-oriented company like WELL Health that is operating in a rapidly expanding sector. WELL Health benefits from a strategic focus on the integration of AI into healthcare, strong recent financial performance, and proactive strategic acquisitions. All considered, the AI stock presents a potentially promising opportunity for long-term investors who are seeking exposure to the dynamic intersection of healthcare and cutting-edge technology within the Canadian market.

