Member Login
Home » Investing » Where I’d Invest $1,000 in the TSX Today

Where I’d Invest $1,000 in the TSX Today

You can get the best deal by investing $1,000 in the TSX’s next high-growth stock today.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

The aerospace and defence industry was beset with supply chain issues and production shortages in 2024. However, those same headwinds are tailwinds this year. Global professional services network Deloitte believes that industry players will benefit from increased defence spending due to geopolitical tensions as well as hard technology growth.

Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG) is the best deal today. Given the company’s strong foundation for future growth, a $1,000 investment could grow 10-fold. This TSX small-cap stock has displayed resiliency in 2025 amid an escalating tariff war. At its current price of $8.79, the year-to-date gain and trailing one-year price return are +20.58% and +65.54%, respectively.

Ultimate goal

The $215.48 million technology company designs, develops, prototypes, and manufactures solutions for aerospace and defence electronic products and subsystems. Its core business is the printed circuit board (PCB), where you mount computer chips.

Management’s ultimate goal is to become the dominant player in the PCB industry. The PCB market’s growth catalysts are the emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) and ever-increasing demand for advanced technology. The global aerospace and defence market could grow from US$3.6 billion in 2024 to US$5.6 billion by 2032 (5.6% compound annual growth rate).

Operating units

FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace are the two operating units. The first manufactures high-technology, high-reliability PCBs standard rigid products, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, Thermal management, Rigid-flex and assembly. The second unit designs and manufactures high-reliability, high-quality Avionic sub-system hardware. Its lead products are flight and simulated devices for use in commercial and defence platforms.

Besides the eight sites in North America (five in the U.S. and three in Canada), FTG operates in China (two sites) and is constructing one in India. Total sales have grown by around 80% in the last three years, from $90 million in 2022 to $162 million last year. In addition to the anticipated market/industry growth, other growth drivers include new programs, new technologies, and new acquisitions.

Management’s wish list is a 15% annual compounded growth, doubling Firan’s growth every five years through organic growth and acquisitions. FTG expects the strategic investments to enhance shareholder returns in the near and long term.

Financial performance

“Our first quarter was a great start to 2025,” said Brad Bourne, president and chief executive officer of FTG. “We are seeing strong end market demand and the current situation from tariffs levied by the U.S. does not appear to have any direct impact on us.” In the first quarter (Q1) 2025, sales grew 22.6% to $42.87 million versus Q1 2024. Notably, adjusted net earnings soared 213.7% year over year to $3.29 million.

“All metrics in the quarter were positive, from bookings to sales to margins to net income and cash flow, showing that our investments in technology, operational performance and our acquisitions are all helping to position us for success,” Bourne added. For 2024, Firan reported revenue growth in each quarter.

Full coverage

Bourne said FTG is not growing for the sake of growth. It commits to participating in all aerospace market segments, including air transport, business jets, general aviation, helicopters and simulators. It will also remain laser-focused on the defence market segments. You’re seeing the TSX’s next high-growth stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever for AI Exposure

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock may not be the first you think of when hearing "AI stock," but it should be.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

Seize the Dip: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in April 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify and Magellan are two top TSX stocks you can buy right now and generate outsized gains in the upcoming…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

Mag 7 Stocks Are Massively on Sale, and Here’s the Biggest Bargain of Them All!

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands out as a top Mag Seven stock for Canadian investors to buy amid tariff fears.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Where Will BlackBerry Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry is a TSX tech stock that is positioned to underperform the broader markets in the near term. Let's see…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

Shopify vs. Constellation Software: Where I’d Allocate $8,000 for Tech Exposure

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and another tech play look like bargains right now.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock continues to be a majorly volatile stock, and this could be even better.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold for +20 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued Canadian stocks such as Docebo and Lululemon should be on your watchlist in 2025.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest $300 in the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX stock with a leading-edge safety technology is a screaming buy today for its high-growth potential.

Read more »