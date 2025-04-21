Member Login
An Ideal 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Rise

An Ideal 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Rise

Many real estate stocks aren’t exactly safe, but this dividend stock certainly has a secure outlook.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
In an economic climate that often feels as unpredictable as the weather in spring, many investors find themselves seeking a safe harbour for their capital – a place where they can find both stability and a consistent stream of returns. While the traditional knee-jerk reaction during times of uncertainty might be to pile into cash, the reality is that holding excessive amounts of cash often falls short when it comes to providing long-term growth potential. That’s especially true with the ever-present erosion of purchasing power due to inflation.

This is where dividend stocks such as Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) can present themselves as a compelling option for those investors, especially investors looking to strike a more effective balance between generating reliable income and achieving meaningful growth within their investment portfolios.

Why Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT specializes in the business of owning, actively managing, and strategically operating a diverse and well-located portfolio of industrial properties. These properties are situated across key markets in both Canada and Europe. The primary focus lies in the logistics and distribution centre segment of the industrial real estate market. This particular niche positions the REIT advantageously to capitalize on several powerful and ongoing economic trends. In particular, this would mean the continued explosive growth of e-commerce and the resulting increasing demand for efficient and sophisticated supply chain solutions.

In today’s world, where online shopping is becoming ever more prevalent, and businesses are constantly striving to optimize their logistics networks, well-located and modern industrial properties are in high demand. With a market capitalization of $3.1 billion at writing, Dream Industrial REIT stands as a substantial and influential player within the Canadian real estate investment trust sector.

One of the most immediately attractive features of Dream Industrial REIT for income-seeking investors is its notably attractive dividend yield. As of writing, the dividend stock offers a forward annual dividend of $0.70 per unit. When we consider the current trading price of the units, this annual payout translates to a compelling yield of approximately 6.8%. This regular monthly distribution of income provides investors with a steady and predictable cash flow. This can be particularly appealing and valuable during periods of broader market volatility and economic uncertainty.

More to come

From a financial performance perspective, Dream Industrial REIT has demonstrated a solid track record of generating consistent results. In its most recent earnings report, which covered the fourth quarter of 2024, the trust reported a revenue figure of $119.5 million and funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per unit. Funds from operations is a key metric used to evaluate the financial performance of REITs, as it provides a clearer picture of cash flow generated from core operations by excluding non-cash items like depreciation and amortization.

These figures underscore the dividend stock’s fundamental ability to generate consistent and recurring income from its portfolio of industrial properties. Furthermore, the dividend stock maintains a prudent and sustainable dividend payout ratio of approximately 77.4%. This ratio indicates that the REIT is distributing a significant portion of its FFO to unitholders in the form of dividends while still retaining a reasonable amount of capital for reinvestment in its properties and for future growth initiatives. A payout ratio that is not excessively high suggests that the dividend is well-covered and likely to be maintained.

Beyond its current financial metrics, Dream Industrial REIT’s ongoing strategic initiatives further enhance its appeal as a long-term investment. The dividend stock is actively pursuing a strategy of expanding its footprint through both strategic acquisitions of existing industrial properties and the development of new, modern industrial facilities. This focus on growth aims to increase the trust’s total gross leasable area, allowing it to capitalize on favourable market dynamics and increasing demand for industrial space.

Foolish takeaway

All considered, Dream Industrial REIT is a strong choice for investors, especially those seeking out dividend stocks. The company already has a solid track record of dividend payments. What’s more, there is enough room to continue growing dividend income, as well as invest in future projects. So if you’re an investor wanting safe income during this volatile period, Dream Industrial REIT is one to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

