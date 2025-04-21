Member Login
Are These 2 Canadian Energy Stocks a Smart Buy for Their Dividends?

The tariff wars have pulled down energy stocks. While they are no longer a buy for capital appreciation, are they a buy for their dividends?

Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Canadian energy stocks are at the center of attention among the Trump tariffs. A 10% basic tariff on all Canadian oil imports pulled down oil prices by 16% from US$71.71 to US$59.58 by April 8. It was after Trump paused tariffs for 90 days that the oil price recovered slightly. The dip was expected as oil prices adjust to the new tariffs.

Are Canadian energy stocks a smart buy?

In this chaos, Canadian energy stocks fell sharply as many relied on United States exports for their revenue. Canada’s two largest oil companies, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Suncor Energy, are the hardest hit, as most of their production is exported to the United States. And they continue to face a 10% tariff as the 90-day pause is not applicable to Canadian energy imports.

Canadian Natural Resources

WTI crude is trading above Canadian Natural Resources’ breakeven of low-to-mid US$40/barrel. Even if the tariff war lowers the oil price to the pre-pandemic level of US$64–US$66, the oil and natural gas major has the flexibility to pay dividends because of the low maintenance of its projects. CNR’s policy determines the free cash flow (FCF) allocation for dividend payments depending on net debt. When net debt is $15 billion, 60% of FCF is returned to shareholders.

CNQ’s net debt more than doubled to $18.7 billion in 2024 as it acquired new properties. The high debt means CNQ would pay 60% FCF in dividends. As per the company’s presentation, it earns FCF of around $4 per share when the WTI is US$65/barrel. Assuming 60% of $4, which comes to $2.4, the company can sustain its 2025 dividend of $2.35. Moreover, CNQ can increase its production to grow dividends.

CNQ can sustain a short-term tariff while offering incremental dividends. Even if the tariff war is prolonged, CNQ could look for alternative clients for its oil, which could normalize growth in the long term.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another resilient dividend payer. Its pipelines are used to transport oil and gas between America and Canada. Unless the tariff war alters the trade structure, Enbridge can continue paying dividends. The company has been diversifying its revenue streams with the acquisition of three gas utilities in the United States. It has been working on diversifying its natural gas exports to Europe and other countries.

Enbridge’s management stated that the short-term tariff is unlikely to affect its cash flow. However, a prolonged tariff could impact the business. In the meantime, Enbridge could continue paying dividends as it only allocates 60–70% of its distributable cash flow as dividends. A short-term imbalance can be covered by increasing the payout ratio. 

You could consider buying Enbridge despite the tariff risk, as a structural change in the oil and gas supply chain is rare. If this risk doesn’t unfold, you can benefit from buying the dip.

Investor takeaway on energy stocks

Canada’s energy markets are in turmoil as their single largest buyer has levied a tariff, creating short-term volatility. Whatever the outcome, players with the cost advantage will survive. A structural shift takes time, and it could open a new growth chapter for the two companies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

