Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn $300 Into Significant Wealth: 3 Explosive TSX Opportunities for Canadian Investors

Turn $300 Into Significant Wealth: 3 Explosive TSX Opportunities for Canadian Investors

These TSX stocks have solid fundamentals and are well-positioned to deliver solid growth and above-average returns in the long run.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
match strikes and starts a flame

Source: Getty Images

Investors looking to create significant wealth over time could consider high-quality TSX stocks with fundamentally strong businesses and significant growth potential. Moreover, one doesn’t need a significant sum to start investing. With as little as $300, you can begin acquiring shares in companies poised for long-term success. Consistent and regular investment and a long-term holding strategy are key to maximizing returns.

In this context, stocks like Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), Bird Construction (TSX:BDT), and Celestica (TSX:CLS) look well-positioned to deliver solid growth and above-average returns. Let’s take a closer look at these Canadian companies.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

Brookfield Asset Management is a compelling long-term stock. Its diverse portfolio of premier assets, exposure to high-growth sectors, and investments in high-quality businesses position it well to deliver solid growth.

Brookfield has significantly expanded its investment capacity, which positions the company well to generate solid revenues and healthy profit margins. With a stronger capital base, Brookfield is also in a better position to return value to shareholders. Reflecting this commitment, the company recently boosted its annual dividend by 15%, bringing the payout to $1.75 per share.

Looking ahead, Brookfield is well-positioned to benefit from secular trends in infrastructure and technology. Its investments in fast-growing areas like data centres, telecom towers, fibre networks, and green energy offer strong potential for sustainable growth. Additionally, the firm’s ongoing push into the private credit market will likely enhance its long-term earnings trajectory.

With a strong capital base and a focus on sectors poised for rapid expansion, Brookfield Asset Management is set to deliver solid capital gains and income in the long run.

Bird Construction stock

Bird Construction is a solid long-term stock to create significant wealth. The company is well-positioned to benefit from higher organic sales and improving margins, driven by a robust pipeline of projects. Over the years, Bird has strategically expanded its footprint across the country through a series of acquisitions. This has diversified its service offerings.

Financially, Bird stands on solid ground. Its strong balance sheet and ample liquidity provide the flexibility to navigate market cycles and capitalize on growth opportunities. Bird Construction has a disciplined capital allocation approach, balancing shareholder returns through regular dividends with investments in organic expansion and strategic M&A activity.

Looking ahead, Bird is likely to benefit from its $7.6 billion project backlog. Many of Bird’s contracts are designed to shield the company from cost volatility, providing a layer of resilience amid broader economic uncertainties. The company can manage tariff-related risks well by transferring higher costs to subcontractors or incorporating flexible terms into client agreements.

With its steady cash flows, a growing base of recurring revenue, and strategic positioning in infrastructure and maintenance services, Bird Construction can deliver solid returns in the long term.

Celestica stock

Investors looking for explosive stocks could consider adding Celestica stock, which is poised to benefit from exposure to the booming artificial intelligence (AI) sector. This leading manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions provider benefits from surging investment in AI data centre infrastructure.

The company is seeing solid demand for its networking products from Hyperscaler customers within the company’s Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) business, which will likely boost its revenues. Also, Celestica’s 400G networking switches are already in demand, and the ramp-up of its next-generation 800G switches will further accelerate growth.

With the rise in AI adoption and a decline in training costs, demand for networking hardware will likely rise, driving Celestica’s financials. Furthermore, the recovery in its industrial business and ongoing strength in the capital equipment and aerospace and defence businesses position it well to deliver solid long-term gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many real estate stocks aren't exactly safe, but this dividend stock certainly has a secure outlook.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Right Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is up 10% in 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $15,000 in These 3 Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in monthly TSX dividend stocks such as Whitecap can help you begin a steady passive-income stream in 2025.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Buy Now While They’re Trading Below Fair Value

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These small-cap stocks are top buys right now for their unique value propositions.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Investing

The Mega Trend Worth Considering for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canadian stocks could really benefit from one mega trend not enough investors are discussing in earnest right now.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

April Opportunity: Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Puja Tayal

April has brought some exciting value investing opportunities you can grab with the $7,000 TFSA contribution room.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

How to Get $500 in Monthly Dividends From Manulife Stock in a World of High Borrowing Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock is one strong company that might look like it's getting even stronger and could provide major dividends on…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Are These 2 Canadian Energy Stocks a Smart Buy for Their Dividends?

| Puja Tayal

The tariff wars have pulled down energy stocks. While they are no longer a buy for capital appreciation, are they…

Read more »