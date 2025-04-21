Member Login
Home » Investing » Where I’d Invest $400 in the TSX Today

Where I’d Invest $400 in the TSX Today

This safe ETF is a better deal for stashing cash than a savings account or GIC.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

Four hundred dollars can feel like a lot—or not much—depending on the size of your portfolio. Either way, there’s nothing wrong with holding it as liquid reserves. In fact, cash can be a smart and underrated allocation. It gives you flexibility, helps you manage risk, and provides dry powder for future buying opportunities.

But there’s no need to lock that cash into a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC), and parking it in a basic savings account won’t do much either, given the low returns. Instead, here’s a virtually risk-free exchange-traded fund (ETF) that offers a higher yield along with monthly distributions and daily liquidity.

Your options for holding cash

If you’re looking to hold cash, you’ve got a few options—each with pros and cons.

Savings accounts are the easiest to use. You can transfer funds in and out, deposit cheques, and get quick access when needed. But not all brokerages let you move money instantly, which means you might miss out if stocks drop and you want to buy the dip. Plus, most big bank savings accounts don’t pay much at all—some still yield just 0.5%.

GICs usually offer higher yields than savings accounts and, like them, are insured. But they come with poor liquidity. You’re locked in for a set term, and if you withdraw early, you often lose all the interest.

That’s why I prefer treasury bills. These are short-term debt securities issued by the Government of Canada. They offer a rare combination of almost no credit risk, high liquidity, and relatively strong yields that move with the prevailing interest rate. Right now, that means around 2.75%, thanks to the Bank of Canada’s decision to hold rates steady.

This TSX ETF is the best option

You don’t need to buy treasury bills on your own. The Global X 0–3 Month T-Bill ETF (TSX:CBIL) does all the work for you.

CBIL holds an actively managed portfolio of Government of Canada treasury bills with maturities of less than three months. As those T-bills mature, the fund rolls over the portfolio into new ones, passing the profits to you through monthly distributions.

Right now, CBIL is yielding 2.64%—which is basically the Bank of Canada’s 2.75% policy rate minus the ETF’s low 0.11% management expense ratio.

With $400, you can buy around eight shares of CBIL. The price doesn’t move much. It slowly climbs throughout the month, then drops slightly on the ex-dividend date by roughly the amount of interest paid.

CBIL isn’t insured like a GIC or a savings account, but it’s about as safe as ETFs get. That’s because it holds only Government of Canada treasury bills, which are backed by the federal government’s AAA credit rating. In practical terms, this means the risk of default is virtually zero, making CBIL one of the lowest-risk investment options available on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 21

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 2.6% gain, the TSX Composite just posted its biggest weekly jump in 31 weeks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

5 Canadian Large-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold for Market-Beating Stability

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for market-beating stability in the Canadian market? Here are five large-cap stocks that could deliver solid returns…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Where I’d Invest $20,000 in Safer High-Yield Stocks for Income Needs

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks with high yields would be excellent buys for retirees.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

3 Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for as More Canadians Repatriate Investments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some major red flags investors should watch for, but also one investment to consider.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Bear Market Defence: 2 Steady Canadian Dividend Payers Worth Securing Now

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and another top TSX performer could be a great way to persevere in a bear market…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Investing

How I’d Approach Investing in Canadian Value Stocks With a Decade-Long Horizon

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Buying this ETF instantly makes you a Canadian value investor.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Canadian Value Stocks I’d Add to My TFSA for Tax-Free Compounding

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three top Canadian value stocks you can buy and hold in a TFSA in April 2025.

Read more »