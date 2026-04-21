Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Dividend Stock Down 34% That’s Worth Holding Indefinitely

A Dividend Stock Down 34% That’s Worth Holding Indefinitely

Magna International is down 34% but still raises dividends and generates $1.7 billion in free cash flow. Here is why long-term investors should take a closer look.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Magna International is down roughly 34% from its highs but continues to raise its dividend, now for 16 consecutive years.
  • The company expects to generate $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion in free cash flow in 2026 and is guiding for meaningful margin expansion.
  • Over 80% of Magna's product portfolio is powertrain agnostic, making it well-positioned regardless of how the shift between gas, hybrid, and electric vehicles plays out.

Magna International (TSX:MG) has had a rough stretch in recent years, with the Canadian stock down roughly 34% from its peak.

But if you look past the price drop and dig into the fundamentals, this is a company that is still generating billions in free cash flow, has raised its dividend for 16 straight years, and is expanding margins in a difficult environment.

I think this is a top dividend stock worth holding indefinitely.

top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

What Magna does, and why it matters

Magna is one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world.

It designs and manufactures a range of automotive products, from body structures and seating systems to mirrors, battery enclosures, and complete vehicles. Unlike most suppliers that specialize in one area, Magna operates across multiple major vehicle systems.

As Magna Chief Financial Officer Phil Fracassa explained at the Bank of America Global Automotive Summit in March 2026, more than 80% of the company’s portfolio is agnostic to powertrain configuration.

It means body parts, seating, mirrors, chassis components, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) are required whether a vehicle runs on gasoline, has a hybrid drivetrain, or is fully electric.

Despite a challenging environment, Magna generated US$1.9 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in 2025. The management forecasts FCF to range between US$1.6 billion and US$1.8 billion this year, driven by higher capital spending. Priced at 9.8 times forward FCF, the TSX stock trades at an attractive multiple, given its dividend yield of 3.3%.

With an annual dividend expense of roughly US$550 million, Magna has a sustainable payout ratio of 30%.

A focus on the bottom line

Magna’s adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin is expected to land between 6% and 6.6% in 2026, an increase of 70 basis points year over year at the midpoint.

The key driver of profit margins is a company-wide push, Magna calls operational excellence, which includes thousands of continuous improvement projects across its more than 350 plants worldwide, as well as a larger initiative called Factory of the Future.

That program involves automating plants, digitizing 140 facilities onto a single architecture for real-time monitoring, and deploying additional automated material-handling equipment.

Through 2025, these efforts generated approximately 150 basis points of net margin improvement. By the end of 2026, that number is expected to reach nearly 200 basis points over four years.

The dividend and the buyback

Magna has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years, which means it has survived multiple recessions, a global pandemic, a semiconductor shortage, and a wave of electric vehicle-related capital spending.

Additionally, Magna plans to repurchase all 22 million shares currently authorized under its buyback plan in 2026. With US$1.7 billion in free cash flow at the midpoint, the bulk of that capital goes back to shareholders.

The company carries an A-minus rating from all three major credit rating agencies. Its leverage is also within the target range. That kind of financial discipline is rare in the auto supply industry, where most peers carry much lower ratings.

A broken business does not drive the 34% decline in Magna’s stock. It reflects broader uncertainty around auto production volumes, EV timing, and tariff noise.

With a strong balance sheet, rising margins, a rock-solid dividend, and a product portfolio built for whatever the auto industry becomes, long-term investors have a lot to work with here.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $250 Per Month Tax-Free From Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA holders with immediate financial needs can invest in stocks to generate tax-free monthly income streams.

Read more »

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Dividend Stocks

Canada Is Pouring Billions Into Infrastructure: Does That Make BIP Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canada is ramping up infrastructure spending. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers a 17-year dividend growth streak and 10% FFO growth targets.…

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock Down 17% to Buy Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Despite Telus stock being down 17% over the past year, it still is a compelling Canadian dividend stock for long‑term…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Offer Both Solid Income and Room to Grow

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks are known for offering reliable dividends across all economic cycles and have room to grow.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Put $10,000 to Work in a TFSA Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

I’d use a dual strategy of income and growth if I had $10,000 to put to work in a TFSA…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $14,000 TFSA can start producing tax-free income immediately if you focus on steady cash-flow businesses with reliable payouts.

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

How Do Most Canadians’ TFSA Balances Look at Age 30?

| Kay Ng

Here's how you can grow your TFSA balance faster than your neighbour.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Build $500 in Monthly Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Monthly dividend stocks like Tourmaline Oil and Northland Power are prime candidates to build your dividend income.

Read more »