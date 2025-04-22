Member Login
Home » Investing » How Long-Term Investors Can Turn Tariff Turmoil Into Opportunity

How Long-Term Investors Can Turn Tariff Turmoil Into Opportunity

With many high-quality stocks trading at undervalued prices, now is the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to gain exposure.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

With tariffs and global trade tensions continuing to dominate headlines once again, uncertainty is back in full force, and volatility is surging, making it essential that investors ensure they are taking a long-term approach when it comes to buying stocks.

Between the threat of a prolonged trade war and increasing questions around inflation, interest rates, and economic growth, it’s no surprise that the stock market has seen a wave of selling in recent weeks.

However, while many investors are uneasy in this environment and looking to reduce their exposure or move to the sidelines entirely, long-term investors know better. They know that short-term chaos is exactly what creates the best opportunities to build wealth over the long haul.

So, although some stocks may still be vulnerable in the near term, the selloff has also caused many high-quality Canadian stocks to trade at undervalued prices.

Therefore, rather than panicking or trying to time the market, long-term investors should be looking to take advantage of this temporary turmoil and buy stocks they can hold for years. After all, buying great businesses when they’re on sale is the cornerstone of long-term investing.

So, with that in mind, here’s how long-term investors can navigate the ongoing uncertainty.

Why tariffs are impacting Canadian stocks

One of the reasons tariffs are such a big deal for markets is that they directly impact the cost of doing business.

And when tariffs raise expenses for companies and, in many cases, for consumers as well, that leads to lower profit margins and weaker demand, which will almost certainly slow economic growth.

Therefore, the threat of escalating tariffs presents a serious challenge because it’s not just about higher costs. There’s also the uncertainty about how governments might respond, whether additional tariffs might be imposed, how consumer behaviour will change and ultimately, how badly economic growth will be impacted.

So, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing heightened volatility in the market. And in times like these, it’s not uncommon to see investors overreact, leading to a broad market selloff that causes many high-quality businesses to trade at undervalued prices.

What long-term investors should focus on

Although short-term volatility can be disconcerting, over the long haul, the only thing that matters is the business. If the company you’re investing in can continue to grow sales, generate consistent profits, and return capital to shareholders, then a dip in the share price is a significant opportunity. That’s why long-term investors need to stay focused on the fundamentals.

For example, look at which companies continue to execute well regardless of the broader environment. These are the stocks that not only protect your capital but also give you the best chance to build long-term wealth.

Furthermore, in some cases, stocks are selling off far more than they should be. If a company’s earnings take a minor hit from short-term headwinds but the stock drops 30% or more, that’s a disconnect long-term investors can take advantage of.

A top Canadian stock for long-term investors to buy now

There’s no shortage of cheap stocks in this environment, but one of the very best to buy now while it’s undervalued is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN).

Granite is an industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of properties such as distribution centres and warehouses. And with many investors concerned about the economic impact of a prolonged trade war, Granite has been selling off.

However, the fact that it’s now trading nearly 30% off its 52-week high shows it’s certainly oversold.

Not only are the headwinds it’s facing temporary, but over the long haul, it continues to have significant growth potential, especially as the popularity of online shopping keeps growing and companies increasingly need warehouse space.

Furthermore, as Granite continues to sell off, its dividend yield keeps climbing. For example, right now, the REIT offers long-term investors a yield of more than 5.6%.

Therefore, not only is Granite cheap, but it’s also an ideal dividend stock with plenty of long-term growth potential.

So, if you’ve got cash on the sidelines, looking for high-quality stocks that are undervalued, like Granite, is one of the best ways long-term investors can take advantage of the current environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash to Protect Against Currency Risks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a bunch of cash but are worried about where to put it in a TFSA, here are…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Investing

Why I’d Add Canadian Value Stocks to My TFSA During Market Weakness

| Daniel Da Costa

With uncertainty causing markets to sell off significantly, investors have the opportunity to start buying Canadian value stocks on the…

Read more »

worry concern
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Dynamite Stock While it’s Below $15 or Wait Until Rate Cuts?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dynamite stock might be new to the scene, but it could be in for some major growth for investors.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Retirement

5 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA for Your Children’s Future

| Daniel Da Costa

These blue-chip stocks are some of the best businesses in Canada, making them some of the best investments Canadians can…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s Exactly How $10,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $50,000

| Puja Tayal

Spending time in the stock market can convert $10,000 into $50,000. Here’s how you should approach your TFSA investment.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid good dividends for decades.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

The “Buy Local” Boom: Canadian Stocks Benefiting From Shifting Consumer Sentiment

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) and two other Canadian domestic stocks may ride a tariffs-induced consumer sentiment to revenue and earnings…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Investing

Tariff-ied? 2 Stability Stocks to Smooth the Volatility

| Joey Frenette

Consider Loblaw (TSX:L) and another great safety stock to ride out the wave in a global trade war year.

Read more »