Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit for Passive Income in 2025?

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit for Passive Income in 2025?

These stocks deserve to be on your radar today for a TFSA portfolio targeting passive income.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Canadian retirees and other income investors are searching for good TSX stocks to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on dividend income.

Fortis

Fortis ( TSX:FTS) has increased its dividend in each of the past 51 years and intends to boost the distribution annually by 4% to 6% through at least 2029. This is good guidance in these uncertain economic times and is one reason the stock has held up well amid the recent market volatility.

Fortis is up about 25% in the past year and currently trades near its 12-month high. The stock’s appeal lies in the company’s stable and predictable cash flow. Fortis operates power generation facilities, electricity transmission networks, and natural gas distribution utilities. Households and businesses need to heat their buildings and keep the lights on regardless of the state of the economy, so the stock should be good to hold through an economic downturn.

Fortis is working on a $26 billion capital program that will increase the rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the resulting jump in cash flow should support planned dividend growth. Fortis has other projects under consideration that could be added to the development program. In addition, the company has a strong track record of making strategic acquisitions to drive revenue and cash flow expansion.

Investors who buy Fortis stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 3.7%. Higher yields are available on other TSX stocks, but the steady dividend growth makes Fortis an attractive pick.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is working through a strategy transition after underperforming its large peers in recent years.

The stock trades near $66 at the time of writing. It was as high as $93 in early 2022 before the bank sector went into an extended pullback due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Bank of Nova Scotia rallied last year along with other banks when the central banks stepped up rate cuts.

The subsequent decline in the share price in 2025, however, is likely due to the uncertain economic outlook for Canada and Mexico amid ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. Bank of Nova Scotia has a large presence in Mexico, along with other Latin American markets, including Peru and Chile. Under the new chief executive officer the company had already decided to scale back its focus on Latin America before the tariff hikes put in place by the new American administration. Bank of Nova recently sold its operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama and booked a loss on the transaction. Investors will have to see what the company will do with the remaining international assets.

In 2024, the bank spent US$2.8 billion to acquire a 14.9% interest in KeyCorp, an American regional bank, as part of the plan to expand the American footprint. Bank of Nova Scotia also intends to boost its presence in Quebec. It will take time for the strategy shift to deliver results, but investors with a contrarian streak can take advantage of the stock’s decline to pick up a solid 6.5% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Fortis and Bank of Nova Scotia pay good dividends for investors seeking passive income. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock a Buy for its 5.5% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

TC Energy is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty and growing dividend yield of 5.5% in…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 30% from all-time highs, CNQ is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of over 5%…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $7,000 in TFSA Funds in Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Dividend stocks like Fortis are well-positioned to provide low-risk, tax-free income to TFSA holders.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

2 Overlooked Canadian Value Stocks I’d Consider for My Long-Term Portfolio

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Alaris Equity Partners offers a 7.4% yield at a 24.6% discount to book value, and it's not the only hidden…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $4,000 in Canadian Small-Cap Stocks to Potentially Double My Money

| Andrew Button

This year I'm buying energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU).

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for a Good Night’s Sleep

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have a solid payout history with resilient yields, helping you to earn stress-free income for decades.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash to Protect Against Currency Risks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a bunch of cash but are worried about where to put it in a TFSA, here are…

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid good dividends for decades.

Read more »