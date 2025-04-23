Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » April’s Safest Bets: 2 Canadian Market Stalwarts Worth Securing Now

April’s Safest Bets: 2 Canadian Market Stalwarts Worth Securing Now

Here are two resilient Canadian stocks that offer stability and dependable returns, making them perfect for navigating today’s uncertain markets.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
a person looks out a window into a cityscape

Image source: Getty Images

With markets on edge due to trade worries to dovish central banks, cautious investors are now looking for safety. However, in such a volatile market environment, safety doesn’t mean retreating from equities altogether but rather choosing wisely.

Fortunately, Canada’s market isn’t short on stalwart stocks, those time-tested companies that deliver consistency even when broader sentiment wavers. These companies may not make daily headlines, but they offer investors something far more valuable in the form of reliability, income, and a track record of resilience. Let’s take a closer look at two top Canadian stocks that combine defensive characteristics with long-term strategic value.

Dollarama stock

The first reliable pick that has a long track record of standing strong amid market noise is Dollarama (TSX:DOL). This value-focused retailer runs over 1,600 stores across Canada, offering everything from everyday consumables to seasonal items, all priced up to just $5. Besides that, it also operates a fast-growing Latin American chain, Dollarcity, where prices are capped at around US$4.

Despite the broader market volatility, DOL stock has surged by more than 50% over the last year to currently trade at $172.21 per share with a market cap of $47.7 billion.

Dollarama’s most recent quarter shows that it’s still on a solid growth path. In the January 2025 quarter, the company’s sales jumped nearly 15% YoY (year over year) with the help of demand for consumables and strong seasonal performance. Its comparable store sales were up 4.9% from a year ago, with more customers walking in, even though their average spend dipped slightly. For the quarter, Dollarama’s adjusted net profit soared by 21% YoY to $391 million due to better margins and lower logistics costs.

Dollarama is currently focused on expanding its presence beyond borders with a planned move into Mexico through Dollarcity. Closer to home, it’s laying the groundwork for a major logistics hub in Western Canada to support its growing footprint. These moves are mainly about future-proofing the business, strengthening supply chains, and keeping prices low for consumers. For investors seeking stability and dependable returns, Dollarama could be a really amazing stock to hold for the long term.

Fortis stock

Another dependable pick you may want to consider right now is Fortis (TSX:FTS). This utility giant operates a network of regulated electric and gas utilities across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

After surging 26% over the last year, FTS stock is now trading at $67.64 per share with a market cap of $33.9 billion. While it’s not a high flyer, Fortis rewards patient investors with a steady 3.6% annualized dividend yield, paid quarterly.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Fortis reported a 2.2% YoY revenue growth, hitting $2.95 billion, mostly due to higher energy demand and rate base expansion. Even better, the company’s adjusted net profit jumped 19% from a year ago to $416 million with the help of lower operational costs and improved margins.

Moreover, Fortis is steadily expanding its regulated asset base with planned capital investments for grid modernization and cleaner energy. For investors seeking safety and reliability, Fortis stock looks like a smart hold through all market moods.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Dollarama. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Perfect to Buy and Hold Forever for AI Exposure

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock checks all the boxes, which is exactly why investors need to pay attention.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash to Protect Against Currency Risks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a bunch of cash but are worried about where to put it in a TFSA, here are…

Read more »

worry concern
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Dynamite Stock While it’s Below $15 or Wait Until Rate Cuts?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dynamite stock might be new to the scene, but it could be in for some major growth for investors.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s Exactly How $10,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $50,000

| Puja Tayal

Spending time in the stock market can convert $10,000 into $50,000. Here’s how you should approach your TFSA investment.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of BCE Stock to Own for $5,000 in Annual Dividends, Even if the Loonie Slides

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock is now one of the highest yielding dividend stocks out there, but are dividends enough?

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many real estate stocks aren't exactly safe, but this dividend stock certainly has a secure outlook.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

April Opportunity: Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Puja Tayal

April has brought some exciting value investing opportunities you can grab with the $7,000 TFSA contribution room.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock That Thrives During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock isn't your typical investment, but that could be a major benefit for investors.

Read more »