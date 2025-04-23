Member Login
Home » Investing » Growth Stocks to Buy: 2 Canadian Gems That Look Poised to Soar

Growth Stocks to Buy: 2 Canadian Gems That Look Poised to Soar

These top Canadian growth stocks are worth paying attention to as a hot bed of innovation awaits investors.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips

Source: Getty Images

The market for Canadian growth stocks is one many investors may not be paying close attention to. There are a range of reasons for this, from the size of this market to the limited number of tech companies that tend to come out of Canada.

However, that’s not to say that a hotbed of innovation is not waiting for investors to pounce. For those willing to look outside of the U.S. for growth (and a newfound trend of global stocks picking up steam), there are a few top Canadian growth stocks I think are worth paying attention to right now.

Here are two of my top picks I think could be poised to soar in 2025 and beyond.

Shopify

E-commerce platform provider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains roughly 50% below its pandemic highs. However, this is a stock that had some strong momentum heading into this year, before shares abruptly fell off a cliff in recent weeks as broader economic concerns appear to have begun to hit the e-commerce sector.

I think these concerns are worth exploring from a number of angles. On the one hand, investors have reason to be concerned that online retail sales volumes could slow in a world where higher tariffs could mean less international trade (a big component of Shopify’s overall model). On the other hand, domestic businesses looking to fill the hole previously occupied by such firms could offset some (or all) of this slowdown.

That said, consumer spending worries are clearly being priced into various consumer-facing stocks. And given where Shopify is positioned, this concern is notable.

Worth noting is, over the long term, there’s reason to believe that more and more retail spending will take place on one’s computer or smartphone. For those who still believe these underlying trends will remain robust, buying SHOP stock when it’s beaten down like this could prove to be a smart move.

That’s the position I’m taking right now, and I think Shopify could be poised for a nice reversion rally when the clouds clear. I have no idea when that will be, but this is a stock that’s a long-term position in my books.

Constellation Software

Another top tech giant in the Canadian market, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), has a much prettier long-term chart to look at.

As investors will notice, the company’s performance over the past five years has been very orderly. The sort of up-and-to-the-right move long-term investors want to see is very visible with this company. That move is due to a number of factors which have contributed to very consistent earnings growth over the long term.

Constellation’s business model is based on a rather simplistic view that the software sector is one that can (and likely will) be consolidated over time. With a smaller number of companies owning a larger percentage of the overall ecosystem in the world of software and SaaS businesses, Constellation Software could be one of the true Canadian stalwarts in a sector that’s currently dominated by U.S. companies.

We’ll have to see. But for now, I’m not the only bull on Constellation Software that thinks the same way. Despite a rather elevated valuation multiple, this is still a stock that’s attracting strong inflows. And until the company’s business model shows anything resembling cracks, I think this trend is likely to continue over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in AI Stocks on the TSX Without Taking Tech Sector Risks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock may not be directly related to the emerging field but uses it in a way that makes…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

2 Reasons I’m Considering Apple Stock for a $2,500 Investment This April

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock looks like a deep-value buy for Canadian investors this spring.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 65% to Buy as AI Takes Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock might be down, but its stable outlook means investors shouldn't count it out.

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

Don’t Give Up on This Leading AI Stock! It’s Down (for Now) But Definitely Not Out

| Joey Frenette

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is a great AI bargain to consider nibbling going into May 2025.

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Perfect to Buy and Hold Forever for AI Exposure

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock checks all the boxes, which is exactly why investors need to pay attention.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian tech stocks are ideal for long-term investors looking to high-growth investments in growing markets.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Tech Stocks

How I’d Invest $15,000 in Canadian Tech Stocks to Grow My Nest Egg

| Robin Brown

Got $15,000 to grow your nest egg? These three tech stocks could provide exceptional returns in the years to come.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Buy Now While They’re Trading Below Fair Value

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These small-cap stocks are top buys right now for their unique value propositions.

Read more »