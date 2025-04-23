Member Login
My Single Best Canadian Stock Pick for April 2025

My Single Best Canadian Stock Pick for April 2025

Here’s why Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock could give you a perfect mix of resilience and runway in today’s volatile Canadian market.

Jitendra Parashar
With Canadian markets down nearly 3% so far in 2025 and global macro risks intensifying, it’s becoming increasingly important to isolate stocks with a balance of downside protection and long-term growth catalysts.

My top Canadian stock pick for April, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), checks those boxes. It benefits from strong demand for its products, expanding international market presence, and an operating model that can adapt to turbulent economic conditions. What sets it apart isn’t just its valuation but the strategic clarity and consistency it offers.

In this article, I’ll reveal why Aritzia is my top Canadian stock pick for April and walk you through why I believe it’s uniquely suited to this moment.

Aritzia stock

Aritzia is best known for its sleek, fashion-forward women’s apparel and its in-house brands, including Wilfred, Babaton, Sunday Best, and Tna. Headquartered in Vancouver, this retailer has a strong presence both online and in-store across North America, with over 125 boutiques and counting.

Currently, ATZ stock trades at $44.07 per share with a market cap of around $5.1 billion. It doesn’t currently pay a dividend, which shouldn’t be a dealbreaker because this is a growth stock through and through. In recent months, ATZ stock has been a bit of a rollercoaster due to the broader market volatility. While the stock is down roughly 18% year to date, it’s still up 31% over the last year.

What’s helping ATZ stock maintain gains?

One of the major factors that could help Aritzia’s stock maintain gains is its strengthening performance in the U.S. market. In its latest reported quarter (ended in November 2024), the company’s U.S. segment revenue jumped nearly 24% YoY (year over year) to $403.7 million, now making up more than half of total sales.

Aritzia’s e-commerce segment also picked up pace in the last quarter, with a 14% increase from a year ago to $242.1 million with the help of its focus on smart digital marketing and a strong response to seasonal drops. With this, the e-commerce segment accounted for over 33% of its total revenue.

More importantly, the latest earnings report showed real strength under the hood as the company’s total sales grew over 11% YoY to $728.7 million, while its adjusted net profit surged by 57.5% to $83 million. These factors also helped Aritzia post a significant expansion in its adjusted net profit margin to 11.4% in the latest quarter from 8.1% a year ago.

Will this bullish momentum continue?

Besides the recent strength in its financials, Aritzia is continuing to focus on further expansion by opening new flagship stores in prime locations like Chicago and SoHo in New York City, which could not only drive sales but also strengthen the brand’s premium image. In addition, the company is investing heavily in their e-commerce infrastructure to boost online engagement and conversion.

Combine that with a strong brand, growing presence, and a clear road to profitability, and you’ve got a stock that balances solid downside protection with meaningful long-term upside potential. In an uncertain market like this, that’s exactly the kind of balance I’m looking for.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

