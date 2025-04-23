Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

With $25,000 to invest, these two top TSX stocks could help you earn strong gains through market ups and downs.

Jitendra Parashar
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Markets may be uneasy, but opportunities don’t disappear. They simply demand sharper vision. If you’ve got $25,000 to invest in Canada right now, you’re in a powerful position because market pullbacks create opportunity, and what you do now can shape your financial future. Whether it’s resilient dividend payers or growth stocks poised for recovery, the TSX is offering investors some strong options beneath the surface of the current turbulence.

In this article, I’ll spotlight two top TSX stocks that deserve your attention if you’re ready to put $25,000 to work now.

goeasy stock

One of the top TSX stocks to invest $25,000 in right now could be goeasy (TSX:GSY). This Mississauga-based company is in the business of helping everyday Canadians access non-prime credit through its easyfinancial and easyhome segments, along with point-of-sale financing via LendCare.

GSY stock is currently trading at $144.60 per share with around 10% year-to-date losses, giving it a market cap of around $2.3 billion. And it offers an annualized dividend yield of just over 4%.

In the three months ended in December 2024, goeasy’s revenue rose 20% YoY (year over year) to $405 million, due partly to a record-breaking loan origination of $814 million. That surge in originations came from a 28% YoY jump in credit applications, with solid traction across unsecured loans, home equity products, and automotive financing. As a result, the company’s adjusted quarterly earnings climbed by 11% from a year ago to $4.45 per share.

goeasy is forecasting continued growth, targeting a loan book of up to $8 billion by 2027, all while keeping credit risk and operating margins in check. Overall, with 21 years of consistent dividends and 11 straight annual hikes, goeasy looks like a stock that definitely earns a place on your watchlist.

Aritzia stock

The next TSX stock worth considering right now is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) — a top Canadian fashion brand that’s been turning heads of late. This Vancouver-based retailer is known for offering “Everyday Luxury” through its own portfolio of exclusive women’s fashion brands. ATZ stock is currently trading at $44.07 per share with a market cap of around $5.1 billion.

Aritzia’s recent third-quarter (ended in November 2024) numbers were pretty solid. During the quarter, its sales surged by 11.5% YoY to $728.7 million, with a 24% jump in its U.S. sales, booming e-commerce, and new flagship store openings. With this, the company’s net profit climbed by 72% YoY to $74.1 million, partly boosted by foreign exchange tailwinds.

Another major factor that makes Aritzia stock even more attractive to invest in right now is its consistent focus on long-term growth initiatives. Interestingly, the company has been expanding aggressively in the U.S. with new boutique launches and repositioning stores to attract higher foot traffic. On top of that, it’s doubling down on e-commerce with targeted digital marketing and tech upgrades. With a well-defined long-term strategy and momentum behind its U.S. operations, Aritzia could be a strong pick for long-term investors who want to see their portfolio grow over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

