$3,000 to Invest? 3 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stars to Buy Now

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks offering high yields to help you make the most of a $3,000 investment today.

It doesn’t take a fortune to build wealth, just a long-term Foolish investing approach with even a small starting sum. If you’ve got $3,000 to invest today, there might be no better time to lock in strong yields and start building reliable income. Backed by sound fundamentals and proven performance, many high-yield Canadian dividend stars offer the kind of cash flow that could accelerate your financial goals. Let’s look at three top high-yield Canadian stocks that could help you make the most of your $3,000 investment.

Scotiabank stock

Let’s start with one of Canada’s most reliable dividend stocks — Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), or Scotiabank. It’s one of Canada’s Big Five banks, with operations that stretch from Canada to Latin America. BNS stock currently trades at $66.62 per share with a market cap of $83 billion, and it offers an attractive 6.4% annualized dividend yield.

In the latest quarter ended January 2025, Scotiabank’s adjusted earnings climbed to $2.36 billion, helped by stronger revenue in capital markets and wealth management. However, the bank’s Canadian and international banking earnings dipped slightly due to higher credit loss provisions and expense growth. Still, its revenue rose 11% YoY (year over year), pointing to the underlying strength of its diversified business model.

With its clear focus on streamlining international operations and reinvesting in core markets like North America, Scotiabank looks like a smart, high-yield dividend stock for income-focused investors.

South Bow stock

And speaking of high-yield stocks, South Bow (TSX:SOBO) is another Canadian dividend stock that deserves your attention right now. Spun off from TC Energy in late 2024, South Bow transports crude oil across Canada and the U.S. through its pipeline network.

SOBO stock currently trades at $33.65 per share with a $7 billion market cap and offers a hefty 8.6% annualized dividend yield.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company posted $488 million in revenue, while its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed 11% YoY to $290 million, backed by stronger marketing results. As a result, South Bow’s adjusted quarterly net profit also jumped 29% from a year ago to $112 million.

With most of its earnings locked in through long-term contracts, South Bow delivers consistency. In addition, it’s pushing forward on its Blackrod Connection Project with a target of boosting cash flow by 2026. For investors hunting for income and growth, SOBO stock ticks both boxes.

Brookfield Renewable stock

Rounding off this list of Canadian dividend stars is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), a renewable power giant. The company operates one of the world’s largest platforms for renewable energy, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, and sustainable solutions. Trading at $30.40 per share, it has a market cap of $8.7 billion and offers a solid 7.1% annualized dividend yield.

In 2024, Brookfield Renewable’s funds from operations (FFO) jumped 10% YoY to US$1.83 per unit with the help of inflation-linked cash flows and contributions from new acquisitions. Its adjusted annual EBITDA climbed, too, with growth in solar and wind segments.

What really sets Brookfield Renewable apart from most of its peers is its US$12.5 billion deployed into growth, including deals with Microsoft and new energy ventures and a development pipeline nearing 200,000 megawatts. In addition to these strong fundamentals, this top dividend stock not only delivers consistent income but also offers an exciting upside as the global shift toward clean energy accelerates.