This 8% Dividend Stock Pays You Every Single Month

It’s an amazing feeling to keep receiving attractive dividends every month, regardless of market volatility. While many investors chase fast-moving growth stocks, I prefer investments that can quietly generate reliable cash flow over the long term. And I’m clearly not alone in that mindset, as monthly dividend stocks could make a real difference in the long term.

Before adding any stock to your portfolio, make sure to review the company’s financial strength needed for long-term stability. In this article, let’s take a closer look at one TSX-listed monthly dividend stock that currently offers a juicy 8% yield while paying investors every single month.

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Nexus Industrial REIT continues to reward income investors

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSX:NXR.UN) has become an increasingly attractive choice for investors looking for dependable monthly income. This Oakville-based real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and manages industrial properties across Canada, a segment that continues to benefit from long-term demand trends linked to logistics, warehousing, and e-commerce growth.

Currently, the REIT owns about 88 properties totalling nearly 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). At the time of writing, Nexus Industrial REIT stock traded at $7.97 per unit with a market cap of about $774 million. Over the last year, its stock has climbed nearly 15% with the help of improving investor confidence in its ability to continue performing well. More importantly for income-focused investors, it offers an attractive dividend yield of 8% at the current market price, paid on a monthly basis.

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What’s driving strength

One of the biggest reasons behind the REIT’s recent strength is its transition into a pure-play industrial REIT. By focusing entirely on industrial properties, Nexus has been able to streamline operations and prioritize high-growth opportunities within one of the strongest areas of the real estate market.

Its recent development projects have also started paying off. In 2025, the company completed two quality projects that added roughly 440,000 square feet of GLA to its portfolio while generating an unlevered return of 9.4% on development costs. These projects helped strengthen the REIT’s net operating income and improve the overall quality of its portfolio.

On top of that, Nexus recently acquired two industrial buildings in Montreal that are expected to contribute about $2.6 million annually in net operating income. Even after dealing with unexpected vacancies related to Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA)-related issues, the REIT still achieved average rent increases of 60% above expiring and in-place rents last year. That clearly highlights solid demand for its industrial properties.

Strong financial growth adds confidence

These strategic efforts are driving Nexus Industrial REIT’s financials in the right direction. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the real estate firm reported net profit of $30.6 million, backed by net operating income of $33 million and fair value gains of $20.3 million.

Its quarterly net operating income rose 2.7% year over year (YoY), helped by growth from industrial same-property performance and newly completed developments. For the full year, the REIT’s net operating income climbed 2.8% YoY to $129.4 million.

Nexus also completed more than 1.2 million square feet of leasing activity in 2025.

Why this monthly payer could be worth considering today

Its strong operational and financial growth matters because they reflect Nexus Industrial REIT’s improving profitability and support the sustainability of its monthly distributions. With a payout ratio that has remained below 100% on a normalized full-year basis, the REIT appears to have enough financial flexibility to continue rewarding investors.

That’s why, for long-term investors seeking steady passive income alongside growth potential, it could be worth a serious look today.