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1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Before Inflation Heats Up Again

This TSX ETF pays monthly income and could rebound when inflation heats up.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CVD holds Canadian convertible bonds, blending bond income with some equity upside if issuers perform well.
  • It pays monthly distributions around $0.075 per unit, or roughly a 5% yield at recent prices.
  • It’s not an inflation shield, but it can smooth returns versus stocks while still taking rate and market risk.
10 stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

Inflation can sneak back fast. When it does, investors usually want income, stability, and some chance of growth without taking wild risks. The best dividend-style picks often have monthly cash flow, diversified exposure, and assets that don’t rely on perfect market conditions. That’s why iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSX:CVD) deserves a look. It’s an exchange-traded fund (ETF) built for income-focused investors who want a TSX-listed option before inflation heats up again. So, let’s get into it.

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CVD

CVD gives investors exposure to Canadian convertible bonds. These are bonds that can usually convert into shares under certain conditions, making them a bit of a hybrid. They can offer income like a bond, but also some growth potential if the underlying companies perform well. For investors worried about inflation, that mix can feel useful. Traditional bonds can struggle when rates rise, but convertibles may get help from the equity side if companies keep growing through higher prices.

The fund is managed by BlackRock Canada and seeks to track the FTSE Canada Convertible Bond Index. It launched in 2011, trades in Canadian dollars, and pays monthly distributions. That monthly payout is a big part of the appeal. Investors don’t need to wait every quarter to collect income from a dividend stock.

Over the last year, CVD has quietly held its own. The fund recently showed a one-year return of about 10.6%, helped by steadier fixed-income conditions and a better market backdrop for credit. Its calendar-year performance also looked solid, with a 7.74% return in 2025 after a stronger 13.03% return in 2024. That doesn’t mean investors should expect double-digit gains every year. Yet it does show that CVD can participate when markets recover, while still offering an income-focused structure.

Why buy now?

The latest income numbers also make the fund interesting. CVD recently paid monthly distributions of about $0.075 per unit, with a trailing distribution of around $0.88 per unit. Based on recent prices, that puts the yield near 5%. That’s not sky-high, but it’s attractive for investors who want regular cash flow without reaching into riskier single-stock dividends.

Valuation works differently here because CVD is an ETF, not an operating company. There’s no standard price-to-earnings ratio to lean on, and investors shouldn’t judge it like a bank, utility, or telecom. Instead, the key questions are yield, price stability, credit quality, fees, and how convertibles behave if rates stay sticky. The fund’s expense ratio sits around 0.69%, so investors pay for the strategy. That’s worth watching, especially if returns cool.

Looking ahead, CVD could fit well if inflation starts heating up again, but the economy doesn’t fall apart. Higher inflation can pressure bonds, but it can also support companies with pricing power. Convertible bonds sit between those two worlds. They may not protect investors as directly as energy stocks, infrastructure, or real assets, but they offer a smoother way to stay invested while collecting income.

Bottom line

The risk is that CVD isn’t a magic inflation shield. If interest rates rise sharply, bond prices can still feel pressure. If stocks fall hard, the convertible side can hurt too. And because the fund holds a smaller slice of the Canadian market, investors should use it as part of a portfolio, not the whole plan. Still, for someone who wants a monthly income, moderate growth potential, and a less obvious TSX-listed choice, it checks a lot of boxes. In fact, this is what even $7,000 can bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CVD$18.00388$0.89$345.32Monthly$6,984.00

Sure, CVD won’t grab headlines like a hot growth stock. That’s not its job. It offers monthly income, Canadian exposure, and a hybrid structure that can make sense when inflation risks return. For investors who want to prepare without panicking, this ETF looks like a practical dividend-style buy to consider before prices heat up again.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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