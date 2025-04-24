Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 24

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 24

The TSX Composite Index has risen 8.7% over the last 10 days as investor focus shifts from macro-driven concerns to earnings-driven fundamentals.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks continued to move higher midweek, as Trump voiced optimism about a possible China trade deal that could ease tariffs, fueling a global market rally. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 167 points, or 0.7%, on Wednesday to 24,473 — reaching its highest closing level since April 2.

Although some sectors like healthcare and mining traded on a weak note, signs of easing trade tensions led to a sharp rally in technology, financial, and industrial stocks as investors hoped that trade barriers could soon be rolled back.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

First Quantum Minerals, Capstone Copper, NovaGold, NexGen Energy, and Celestica jumped by over 7% each, making them the top-performing TSX stocks for the day.

On the flip side, IAMGOLD, Tilray, G Mining Ventures, and Sprott were the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each slipping by at least 4.4%.

Shares of West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFG) also fell 1.6% to $101.34 per share, a day after the company posted its weaker-than-expected first-quarter results. While the lumber producer posted a 9.5% year-over-year increase in its adjusted quarterly earnings of US$0.46 per share, it failed to meet Street analysts’ expectations of US$0.61 per share.

In its latest earnings report, West Fraser highlighted that U.S. housing affordability challenges and shifting American trade policies have weighed on wood product demand and outlook. Although the company’s lumber segment posted its best quarter in over two years, its management lowered the top end of its annual shipment guidance, citing transportation constraints and near-term market volatility. WFG stock is now down 19% year to date.

Based on their daily trade volume, Whitecap Resources, Canadian Natural Resources, Baytex Energy, Bank of Montreal, and TD Bank were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were mixed in early morning trading on Thursday, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the monthly existing home sales and weekly jobless claims data from the United States this morning. More importantly, developments around U.S. trade negotiations and corporate earnings will likely remain in focus as investors assess the sustainability of the recent market rally.

Several TSX-listed companies, including Winpak, Teck Resources, FirstService, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Celestica, will release their latest earnings reports today, which will likely keep their stocks in the spotlight.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bank Of Montreal, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Teck Resources, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, FirstService, Tilray Brands, West Fraser Timber, Whitecap Resources, and Winpak. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 23

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong commodity prices could lift the TSX index at the open today as investors’ focus shifts to the first-quarter corporate…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The continued record rally in gold prices could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today as investors monitor developments…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 21

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 2.6% gain, the TSX Composite just posted its biggest weekly jump in 31 weeks.

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Stock Market

Beyond Steel and Aluminum: Unveiling the Hidden Tariff Casualties in Canada

| Brian Paradza, CFA

While aluminum and steel tariffs grab headlines, Canadian investors overlook these real tariff victims: apparel, transport, and telecom stocks bleeding…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX is tracking toward another winning week, rising 2.2% week to date as markets head into the Good Friday…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech on the economic outlook, TSX investors will closely watch BoC’s latest monetary…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Investors: It’s Time to Buy the Dip Now and Reap the Rewards Later 

| Puja Tayal

Buying the dip takes courage because you don’t want to buy into an uncertain future. But investors who buy the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides Canada’s consumer inflation report for March, TSX investors will also continue to monitor developments on the global trade front…

Read more »