Learn how to turn $25,000 in TFSA savings into a reliable cash flow using BNS, ENB, and PPL for steady, tax‑free income.

How to Convert $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Reliable Cash Flow

Portfolio Structure and Benefits : Investing equally in these companies within a TFSA can generate a total payout of $1,185.56 annually, showcasing a robust strategy for income generation and reinvestment growth.

Key Stock Choices : Scotiabank, Enbridge, and Pembina Pipeline are highlighted for their dependable dividends, with yields of 4.68%, 5.12%, and 4.47% respectively, contributing to portfolio stability.

TFSA investors want income. Creating a TFSA cash flow from a $25,000 balance is not only possible, but it’s easier than most would expect. What’s needed is a mix of investments that can deliver stable results for long-term compounding to work.

The tax-free structure of the TFSA makes it one of the best options for investors looking to generate cash flow. Dividend-paying stocks are well-suited for this role, especially when those payouts are predictable and growing.

Fortunately, the market gives us options to choose from. Here’s a trio of options that can generate a TFSA cash flow for any portfolio.

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Scotiabank can provide a dependable cash flow

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is one of Canada’s big bank stocks. The big banks are known for their stable earnings and defensive appeal. The domestic market generates a reliable and growing source of revenue, fueling that potential TFSA cash flow.

Scotiabank also offers opportunities stemming from markets outside of Canada. That’s because Scotiabank is the most international of the big banks. That focus on growth has allowed Scotiabank to expand to developing markets around the world.

Over the past decade, that included prioritizing several developing Latin American markets. That approach shifted recently to more developed markets in North America, such as Mexico and the U.S., where there’s still growth potential, but less volatility.

The growth allows Scotiabank to invest in further growth while paying out a handsome quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, Scotiabank offers a 4.7% yield, which is higher than its big bank peers. Scotiabank also offers over a century of uninterrupted payments. That’s unprecedented stability across different economic cycles.

For a TFSA focused on reliability, Scotiabank provides a level of predictability that helps balance the portfolio and supports long-term income needs.

Enbridge offers a stable, growing, high yield

Another great addition to a portfolio wherein TFSA cash flow is desired is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge adds a different kind of stability to the mix thanks to its unique yet lucrative business model.

Enbridge operates one of the largest and most complex pipeline networks on the planet. The pipeline business accounts for most of Enbridge’s revenue, backed by long-term contracts from regulated assets. In other words, the pipeline business operates more like a toll road or utility.

Enbridge also operates a renewable energy segment and a natural gas utility. Collectively, they generate a recurring revenue stream that leaves room for growth, investment, and a robust quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge offers a yield of 5.1%. ENB stock has a long history of paying dividends, stretching back over seven decades, and an annual uptick streak stretching over three decades.

For TFSA investors seeking a dependable income, Enbridge offers a steady contribution from a reliable, defensive business. The business model is built around cash flow visibility, which is exactly what a portfolio for TFSA cash flow benefits from.

Pembina Pipeline adds balance to your TFSA

Rounding out the trio of investments to generate TFSA cash flow is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). Like Enbridge, Pembina operates fee-based infrastructure that moves and processes energy products under long-term agreements.

This reduces exposure to commodity volatility and supports a consistent dividend profile. Pembina’s operations are diversified across pipelines, gas processing, and storage, which helps smooth out fluctuations in any single segment.

In terms of income, Pembina offers a 4.5% yield. PPL stock has been paying dividends without fail for over two decades and provided annual bumps to that dividend for several years. The company transitioned to a quarterly payout schedule in 2023.

Pembina’s steady approach to capital allocation and its focus on sustainable payouts make it a strong fit for a TFSA cash flow strategy.

Convert $25,000 into dependable TFSA cash flow

Combining Scotiabank, Enbridge, and Pembina together in a TFSA portfolio can provide a simple portfolio for turning $25,000 into TFSA cash flow.

Company Recent Price Amount Invested No of Shares Dividend Total Payout Frequency Bank of Nova Scotia $94.09 $8,500 90 $4.40 $396 Quarterly Enbridge $75.83 $8,500 112 $3.88 $434.56 Quarterly Pembina Pipeline $63.57 $8,000 125 $2.84 $355 Quarterly Total Payout: $1,185.56

Prospective investors should note that the dividends earned here can be reinvested to accelerate growth further. This allows any eventual future income to continue growing until needed.