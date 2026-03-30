After a modest gain supported by energy stocks, the TSX may see cautious moves today as geopolitical uncertainty persists.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 30

Today's trading may remain volatile, driven by geopolitical updates and Fairfax Financial's potential moves after Helios Fairfax Partners posted strong financial results with increased portfolio investments.

Methanex, Strathcona Resources, and Athabasca Oil surged by at least 7.9%, whereas Curaleaf Holdings and MDA Space dropped, reflecting mixed performance on the TSX.

Canadian stocks rose slightly, with the TSX Composite up 0.2% to 31,961, supported by energy and mining gains amid rising commodity prices despite Middle East tensions.

Despite the escalating Middle East conflict, stronger commodity prices drove Canadian stocks slightly higher on Friday as energy markets reacted to intensifying geopolitical tensions. A day after falling 1.5%, the S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 73 points, or 0.2%, for the day to settle at 31,961.

Despite weakness in technology, consumer cyclicals, and industrial stocks, solid intraday gains in the shares of energy and mining companies helped keep the broader index in positive territory. With this, the TSX benchmark concluded the week with a gain of slightly over 2%, ending its three-week losing streak.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Methanex, Strathcona Resources, I-80 Gold, and Athabasca Oil were the top-performing TSX stocks in the last session, with each jumping at least by 7.9%.

However, Curaleaf Holdings, MDA Space, ATS, and goeasy slipped by at least 4.7% each, making them the day’s worst-performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Baytex Energy, Whitecap Resources, Cenovus Energy, and TC Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices continued to show strength in early morning Monday trading, which could extend support to TSX-listed energy and mining stocks at the open today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to closely monitor new developments in the Middle East, particularly around potential disruptions to global oil supply.

Reports that the U.S. is weighing further strategic actions, including targeting key Iranian oil infrastructure, have added another layer of uncertainty. At the same time, tentative diplomatic efforts and limited agreements to allow tanker movement through critical shipping routes may offer some relief to energy markets. These conflicting signals could keep commodity prices volatile. As a result, the TSX may see cautious, headline-driven trading through the session.

Shares of Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH) could also see big moves today as one of its key investment holdings, Helios Fairfax Partners (TSX:HFPC.U), reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results after Friday’s market close. The investment firm posted net earnings of US$40.5 million for the year, a sharp turnaround from a loss of US$58.8 million in 2024, driven by solid gains across its portfolio.

Helios Fairfax’s book value per share rose nearly 10% last year to US$4.22, while its total portfolio investments grew 17.4% to US$463.7 million. Notably, FFH stock is currently down 12% year to date, while Helios Fairfax shares have climbed 23% so far in 2026.

Market movers on the TSX today