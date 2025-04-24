Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

This quality ETF is perfect for helping a $7,000 TFSA contribution compound.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Hot take: I really don’t think people should be using their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to chase speculative plays like meme stocks, penny stocks, or options trading.

As Warren Buffett often said, the first rule of investing is “don’t lose money.” And while you’ll probably see some paper losses at some point, if you stick with quality assets, you can confidently average down and stay invested for the long haul.

With that in mind, if I were putting $7,000 into a TFSA today, I’d prioritize quality. Here’s what that means – and the exchange-traded fund (ETF) I’d use to own a globally diversified portfolio of high-quality stocks.

What makes a stock “quality”?

Quality is a mix of both qualitative and quantitative traits – it’s part feel, part math.

On the qualitative side, high-quality companies typically have what’s called a wide moat. If you’re investing for the long haul, you don’t just want a company that will still exist in 20 years. You want one that will thrive and keep dominating in its space.

A wide moat can come from many places – strong brand recognition, regulatory advantages, cost efficiencies, or network effects – but the result is the same: the company keeps chugging along, fending off competitors, and protecting its market share.

Financially, you want the numbers to support the story. Not every great company will have sky-high margins—think big box retailers—or super low debt—think capital-heavy pipelines or utilities—but quality names tend to share two traits.

First is high free cash flow yield. This is calculated by taking a company’s free cash flow and dividing it by its market cap. It tells you how much real, spendable cash the business is generating relative to its valuation. It’s often a more reliable indicator than earnings, which can be distorted by accounting tricks or one-time charges.

Second is high return on equity (ROE). This measures how efficiently a company turns shareholder equity into profits. It’s calculated by dividing net income by shareholders’ equity, and it’s a good gauge of management effectiveness. A consistently high ROE usually means the business knows how to make the most of the capital it has.

This ETF is quality in a box

If you want instant exposure to a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies without having to screen or pick them yourself, take a look at the BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (TSX:ZGQ).

ZGQ follows a rules-based strategy that screens for companies with high return on equity, stable year-over-year earnings growth, and low financial leverage. In plain terms, that means the ETF holds profitable, consistent, and financially sound businesses.

The fund includes large and mid-cap stocks from both developed and emerging markets, with global diversification built in. It also caps individual holdings at 5%, so you’re not overly exposed to any one name.

While ZGQ carries a 0.50% management expense ratio, which is slightly higher than broad-market ETFs, it’s reasonable for a targeted factor strategy. And it has delivered: over the past 10 years, ZGQ has produced a 12.9% annualized total return –proof that quality, when properly implemented, can pay off.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

The Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now as Canadians Shift Cash Back Home

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks remain strong options for investors thinking long term.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Leading Canadian AI Contenders Every Tech Investor Should Consider

| Jitendra Parashar

Smart tech investors might want to buy these two top Canadian AI stocks now and hold them for years to…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Investing

Better Buy: Suncor or Canadian Natural Resources?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and CNRL are down in recent weeks. Is SU or CNQ stock now oversold?

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

How to Protect Your TFSA From Inflation and Currency Fluctuations

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to protect your cash, then this stock is a great option.

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Metals and Mining Stocks

Down by 47%: Is Nutrien Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

As the world’s largest company in its industry, here’s why Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock might be an excellent buy despite its…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX stocks offer the perfect mix of reliable dividends and long-term growth potential, making them ideal for investors…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2025: Where I’d Invest $10,000 for Diversified Exposure

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two dividend growth ETFs can help you quickly diversify across some of North America's best companies.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Where to Invest in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA income strategy can boost yield while reducing risk.

Read more »