Looking for the best stock to buy and hold? Discover why Shopify is a long-term winner in the e-commerce space.

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

The stock can be optimized through a buy-and-hold strategy by purchasing during seasonal lows and reinvesting profits during seasonal highs, enabling compounding growth without additional investment.

We always talk about trending stocks, dividend stocks, and growth stocks that can accelerate your portfolio or help you achieve your financial goals. While diversification helps reduce risk, having too many stocks in your portfolio can dilute returns. A smarter approach is to build a core portfolio around two to three strong stocks, supported by smaller satellite positions for specific goals like passive income or vacations.

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The one stock I would buy and hold

If you could only buy and hold one stock, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stands out as a long‑term winner.

Shopify has grown consistently and can continue to improve its fundamentals. The e-commerce giant is the only one that gives competition to Amazon. Shopify stores are now used by brands, big and small, American and international. This means the company has crossed the phase of attracting merchants and making them stay.

Shopify is now in the phase of enhancing its offerings through Shopify Pay, merchant loans, inventory management, and more, to drive more revenue from its existing merchant base. All these services have increased Shopify’s merchant solutions revenue to 2.3% of gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2025 from 1.98% in 2022. The more GMV its merchants earn, the more revenue it gets.

Shopify has consistently reported over 20% revenue growth for four consecutive years and delivered net income for three straight years. This consistency comes despite the accelerated interest rate hike, tariff wars, and oil price rally.

Three reasons why Shopify stock is a buy and hold

AI integration: Shopify introduced several artificial intelligence (AI) tools in 2025. The next five years could see the emergence of AI commerce as Shopify helps merchants make AI work for them. Merchants can now use AI to personalize shopping experiences, optimize stores, and automate customer support. AI will not only help merchants improve efficiency but also tap new generation customers who use AI for everything. The impact of AI could be visible in higher revenue growth and cost optimization.

International expansion: Shopify has expanded its boundaries and is catering to several markets. This will gradually reduce its seasonality and increase revenue growth across all quarters.

Balance sheet and cash flow: Shopify’s business design is that of scale. Shopify has maintained double‑digit free cash flow margins for 10 consecutive quarters. This financial discipline enhances shareholder value and makes Shopify a reliable stock for long‑term investors.

How to make the most of this stock

The best time to buy Shopify stock is between March and June, as seasonality effects pull the stock price down. You can accumulate shares during this period. When holiday sales drive the stock price up, you could consider booking a profit in November and February, depending on how the stock is reacting, and use that profit to buy more shares in March–July.

For instance, you invested $5,400 in April 2025 to buy 40 shares of Shopify at $135 per share. In November, the stock price surged above $240, increasing the value of your investment to $9,600. At that time, you can sell 10 shares and get $4,000. You still have 30 shares in your core portfolio. You can use that $4,000 now to buy 24 shares of Shopify for $164 per share. Now, you will have 54 shares (30 + 24).

This profit booking and reinvesting will give you the benefit of compounding. There will be years when the stock doesn’t surge in November and February. Since there is no significant profit, you can keep holding for the long term.

Investor takeaway

Shopify is more than just a growth stock — it’s a core portfolio anchor. With AI integration, international expansion, and strong free cash flow, Shopify offers long‑term stability and compounding potential. For investors seeking a buy‑and‑hold stock, Shopify is a clear choice.