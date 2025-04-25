Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy With $5,000 Now (Even With All the Chaos)

3 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy With $5,000 Now (Even With All the Chaos)

There’s no shortage of great Canadian stocks for investors to buy, even during volatile times. Here are three options to consider now.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

The market this year can be summarized in a single word: volatile. And that market volatility has some investors waiting rather than investing in what are otherwise stellar Canadian stocks.

Fortunately, there are great options to consider among those Canadian stocks, and here are a few I’d buy with an extra $5,000.

Buy #1: A defensive stock with huge appeal

When market volatility hits, investors gravitate to safer, defensive investments. Within that defensive basket are traditional investments like precious metals, telecoms and utilities.

Speaking of utilities, investors looking for great Canadian stocks should consider Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks on the market, with a sprawling portfolio of sites across North America.

Those facilities generate a recurring revenue stream backed by long-term, regulated contracts that span decades.

Fueling that defensive appeal is the sheer necessity of the service that Fortis offers. That’s because utility service isn’t something that can be traded down during downturn periods.

From an income standpoint, Fortis pays out a generous quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, the yield on that dividend works out to a juicy 3.67% yield.

Adding to that appeal is the fact that Fortis has provided investors with annual upticks to that dividend for over 50 consecutive years without fail.

Considering a $5,000 outlay into Fortis, prospective investors can expect to generate an income of just over $185. That’s more than enough to let any future income grow on its own through reinvestments.

This fact alone makes Fortis one of the must-have Canadian stocks to buy right now.

Buy #2: The bank that can provide growth and income

Canada’s big bank stocks are always great options to consider for any portfolio. In addition to offering stable revenue and juicy dividends, the banks also boast stellar growth potential in foreign markets.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) represents a stellar opportunity at the moment for those investors seeking Canadian stocks to own.

Scotiabank isn’t the largest of the big banks, but it does boast significant growth appeal, a stable domestic segment and an insane 6.30% yield. For income investors, that $5,000 initial investment translates into just over $310 income.

And like Fortis, that’s more than enough to generate several shares each year through reinvestments. This makes it a solid option for any well-diversified portfolio.

Turning to growth, Scotiabank has a reputation as being Canada’s most international bank. Scotiabank’s international presence includes a focus on high-growth Latin American markets as well as a growing emphasis on the U.S. market.

That growth augments Scotiabank’s consistent earnings from its domestic segment, leaving room for investment and that juicy dividend. That makes Scotiabank one of the must-have Canadian stocks to line any portfolio.

Buy #3: Telus

The third on the list of Canadian stocks for investors to buy with just $5,000 is Telus (TSX:T). Like its big telecom peers, Telus offers core subscription-based services across multiple segments.

Those segments include wireline, TV, internet and wireless units, and the latter two have provided significant growth in recent years.

One difference from its telecom peers is that Telus lacks a media segment. While this means the company misses out on a source of ad revenue, it does mean that Telus can focus on its core segment.

That being said, Telus has branched out into other areas, specifically into offering digital services. Those services are in key areas such as agriculture and health, providing a growing source of revenue for the company.

Turning to income, Telus offers an insane 7.70% yield and has a well-established cadence of providing investors with annual or better upticks to that dividend going back over a decade.

Using that same $5,000 example, investors can expect to generate more than a few shares of Telus through reinvesting the expected income of nearly $390.

In short, Telus is one of the great Canadian stocks to buy and forget.

Buy these Canadian stocks now

No stock is without risk, and that includes even the most defensive picks. Fortunately, the three Canadian stocks mentioned above can provide a growing income along with some defensive appeal.

In my opinion, one or all of the above should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch your future income grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia and Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Fortis, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Put $1,000 Right Away in 2 Top Canadian Stocks for Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks are strong options and have been for decades, and that's not going to change anytime soon.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn the $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into Monthly Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how this TSX dividend stock can help you earn more than $50 each month in tax-free passive income.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Allocate $8,000 for Future Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are perfect for investors seeking passive income, especially stable income for long-term portfolios.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX companies have solid fundamentals and sustainable dividend payments, offering a relatively stable source of income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks can help investors earn worry-free passive income for decades as they have stable operations and growing earnings…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Considering Brookfield Stock for a $10,000 Investment This April

| Andrew Button

I'm considering Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) stock for a $10,000 investment this April.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

$250 Monthly Tax-Free: Your TFSA Passive-Income Strategy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning $250 tax-free monthly in a TFSA is possible using a passive-income strategy.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $15,000 in Top Utilities Stocks for Steady Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These utility stocks are some of the top choices, but they aren't the usual group of investments.

Read more »