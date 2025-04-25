How I’d Allocate $14,000 in Tech Stocks in Today’s Market

Investing in tech stocks can be an exciting adventure, especially if you have a bit of money to play with, say, around $14,000. That would be two years of contribution limits from your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The Canadian stock market has some interesting tech stocks, and if you choose wisely, you might see some pretty good returns down the road. Let’s take a look at three tech stocks that could be worth considering. Those are Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN), Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG), and Theratechnologies (TSX:TH).

Lumine

First up is Lumine Group Inc. It’s a player in the software world. Looking at results for the last three months of 2024, it reported revenue of $268.73 million, which was actually better than what analysts were expecting. The earnings per share (EPS), which is the profit it made for each share of stock, stood at $3.25. That’s a big jump from the $0.23 that was predicted.

For the whole year, operating income reached $210.4 million, a solid 45% increase from the year before. Now, it did report a net loss of $258.9 million in 2024, but this was mainly due to some expenses related to preferred and special securities. What’s encouraging is that cash flow from operations actually increased to $116.2 million. This suggests that the core business is strong and generating cash, which could lead to profitability in the future.

Firan

Next, we have Firan Technology Group. The tech stock specializes in electronics for the aerospace and defence industries. Looking at the results for the first three months of 2025, the company achieved revenue of $42.9 million. This was a healthy 22.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Then, adjusted net earnings rose by a whopping 214% to $3.3 million. What’s also promising is that the backlog of orders reached $142.5 million. This reflected a strong 43% growth from the previous year. FTG has also been making strategic moves, like acquiring other companies and expanding into new markets, including a new facility in Hyderabad, India. These plans seem to position them well for continued growth in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Theratechnologies

Finally, let’s talk about Theratechnologies. This tech stock operates in the biopharmaceutical sector. Looking at results for the last three months of 2024, it reported revenue of US$25 million. This contributed to a total annual revenue of US$85.9 million. The tech stock even achieved positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of US$7.8 million for that quarter.

However, it did face a net loss of US$7.9 million, which was influenced by an impairment loss related to its oncology program. Despite this setback, Theratechnologies is focusing on its HIV portfolio. Furthermore, it has also brought in some new in-licensed assets in Canada, which suggests they see potential for long-term growth in these areas.

Bottom line

If you had $14,000 to invest in these three tech stocks, you might want to think about the current positions and growth potential. Lumine Group, with its strong revenue growth and cash generation, might be worth a larger chunk of your investment. FTG’s consistent earnings growth and strategic expansion also make it a solid contender. Theratechnologies, while facing some challenges, could offer a higher potential upside if the focus on innovative therapies pays off.

It’s always a good idea to keep a close eye on how these tech stocks are performing and what’s happening in the market. Spreading your investments across different parts of the tech industry can help reduce risk and potentially increase your returns. You might also want to chat with a financial advisor who can give you personalized advice based on your own investment goals and how much risk you’re comfortable with.