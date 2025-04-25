Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Allocate $14,000 in Tech Stocks in Today’s Market

How I’d Allocate $14,000 in Tech Stocks in Today’s Market

These top tech stocks are perfect choices for investors looking for stable income, all from strong and growing industries.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
cloud computing

Source: Getty Images

Investing in tech stocks can be an exciting adventure, especially if you have a bit of money to play with, say, around $14,000. That would be two years of contribution limits from your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The Canadian stock market has some interesting tech stocks, and if you choose wisely, you might see some pretty good returns down the road. Let’s take a look at three tech stocks that could be worth considering. Those are Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN), Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG), and Theratechnologies (TSX:TH).

Lumine

First up is Lumine Group Inc. It’s a player in the software world. Looking at results for the last three months of 2024, it reported revenue of $268.73 million, which was actually better than what analysts were expecting. The earnings per share (EPS), which is the profit it made for each share of stock, stood at $3.25. That’s a big jump from the $0.23 that was predicted.

For the whole year, operating income reached $210.4 million, a solid 45% increase from the year before. Now, it did report a net loss of $258.9 million in 2024, but this was mainly due to some expenses related to preferred and special securities. What’s encouraging is that cash flow from operations actually increased to $116.2 million. This suggests that the core business is strong and generating cash, which could lead to profitability in the future.

Firan

Next, we have Firan Technology Group. The tech stock specializes in electronics for the aerospace and defence industries. Looking at the results for the first three months of 2025, the company achieved revenue of $42.9 million. This was a healthy 22.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Then, adjusted net earnings rose by a whopping 214% to $3.3 million. What’s also promising is that the backlog of orders reached $142.5 million. This reflected a strong 43% growth from the previous year. FTG has also been making strategic moves, like acquiring other companies and expanding into new markets, including a new facility in Hyderabad, India. These plans seem to position them well for continued growth in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Theratechnologies

Finally, let’s talk about Theratechnologies. This tech stock operates in the biopharmaceutical sector. Looking at results for the last three months of 2024, it reported revenue of US$25 million. This contributed to a total annual revenue of US$85.9 million. The tech stock even achieved positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of US$7.8 million for that quarter.

However, it did face a net loss of US$7.9 million, which was influenced by an impairment loss related to its oncology program. Despite this setback, Theratechnologies is focusing on its HIV portfolio. Furthermore, it has also brought in some new in-licensed assets in Canada, which suggests they see potential for long-term growth in these areas.

Bottom line

If you had $14,000 to invest in these three tech stocks, you might want to think about the current positions and growth potential. Lumine Group, with its strong revenue growth and cash generation, might be worth a larger chunk of your investment. FTG’s consistent earnings growth and strategic expansion also make it a solid contender. Theratechnologies, while facing some challenges, could offer a higher potential upside if the focus on innovative therapies pays off.

It’s always a good idea to keep a close eye on how these tech stocks are performing and what’s happening in the market. Spreading your investments across different parts of the tech industry can help reduce risk and potentially increase your returns. You might also want to chat with a financial advisor who can give you personalized advice based on your own investment goals and how much risk you’re comfortable with.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool recommends Lumine Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

how to save money
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Tech Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want long-term income? This tech stock is just getting started.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) a Screaming Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Here’s why this e-commerce giant might be an excellent investment in the current market environment amid all the uncertainty.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Put $10,000 in My TFSA for Long-Term Performance

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors usually won't look to tech stocks for long-term investing, but in the case of this one they should!

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Leading Canadian AI Contenders Every Tech Investor Should Consider

| Jitendra Parashar

Smart tech investors might want to buy these two top Canadian AI stocks now and hold them for years to…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Below $130: A Potential TFSA Accelerator for Tax-Free Capital Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock has stabilized, and now it's looking like a strong top choice for investors.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest $7,500 in These Top Undervalued Stocks With Potential for Appreciation

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX stocks such as Electrovaya should help you deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks to Buy: 2 Canadian Gems That Look Poised to Soar

| Chris MacDonald

These top Canadian growth stocks are worth paying attention to as a hot bed of innovation awaits investors.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in AI Stocks on the TSX Without Taking Tech Sector Risks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock may not be directly related to the emerging field but uses it in a way that makes…

Read more »