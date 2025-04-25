Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Invest $10,000 in Canadian Bank Stocks to Build a Retirement Fortune

How I’d Invest $10,000 in Canadian Bank Stocks to Build a Retirement Fortune

This unique ETF provides 1.25 times leveraged exposure to Canada’s Big Six banks.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.

Source: Getty Images

I think $10,000 is the perfect amount to start building a long-term position in Canadian bank stocks. It’s enough to make a meaningful impact on your retirement portfolio but still manageable to diversify properly.

That said, you don’t need to go out and buy each of the Big Six bank stocks individually. There are several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that do the heavy lifting for you—giving you broad exposure in a single trade with built-in diversification.

If I were putting $10,000 to work today, I’d focus on Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSX:HCAL). It offers targeted exposure to the Big Six banks but with a twist. Here’s why I like it.

HCAL: Portfolio construction

To understand how HCAL works, it helps to first look at the benchmark it follows—Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index.

This index holds all six of the Big Canadian Banks, and it gives each one an equal share of the portfolio. That means no single bank—big or small—gets more weight than the others. The index is rebalanced regularly, which means trimming the outperformers and adding to the underperformers. That effectively builds in a buy low, sell high discipline.

HCAL is a passive ETF, so it doesn’t try to pick winners or time the market. It simply buys and holds the same six banks in the same proportions as the index.

For investors, this makes HCAL a simple and balanced way to invest in Canada’s entire banking sector. There are always some banks doing better than others in any given year, but over the long term, all six are solid performers. With HCAL, you get exposure to all of them—without needing to guess which one will lead next.

HCAL: Leveraged exposure

Unlike traditional ETFs, HCAL uses light leverage to increase both income and growth potential.

Instead of limiting itself to the cash it holds, HCAL borrows modestly—investing up to 125% of its net asset value (NAV) in the Big Six Canadian banks. That means with a $10,000 investment, you’re actually getting exposure to $12,500 worth of Canadian bank stocks.

This added exposure helps boost your dividend income and amplifies total returns when the sector performs well. Of course, the flip side is more volatility. Since you’re effectively borrowing to invest, both the gains and losses can be magnified compared to traditional bank ETFs.

Still, for investors who can stomach the short-term swings, this structure offers a higher-reward alternative with more efficient use of your capital.

HCAL: Monthly income

When it comes to income, HCAL doesn’t disappoint. The Big Six Canadian banks already offer solid dividend yields—and since HCAL holds all of them and applies 1.25 times leverage, the income potential is even higher.

As of April 18, HCAL had a distribution yield of 6.56%, paid monthly. Think of this yield as a rough guide—it tells you what kind of income you might expect if distributions stay steady and the ETF’s price remains where it is.

Since HCAL only holds Canadian bank stocks, most of the distribution is made up of qualified dividends. However, there can also be some return of capital (ROC) mixed in.

For investors holding HCAL in a Tax-Free Savings Account or another registered account, the makeup of the distribution doesn’t really matter—everything is sheltered from tax.

In a non-registered account, though, the details are more important. Qualified dividends are taxed at a lower rate, while the ROC portion isn’t taxed immediately but lowers your cost base, which means you’ll pay more capital gains tax when you eventually sell.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Retirement

Where I’d Position My $25,000 Retirement Savings to Minimize CRA Tax Impact

| Puja Tayal

You pay tax even after you retire. Just as you plan taxes for your active income, you should do tax…

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Retirement

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Risk-Averse Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have good track record of delivering dividend growth in all economic conditions.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

2 Stocks I’d Hold in My RRSP Through Retirement 

| Puja Tayal

Understand the role of RRSPs in your investment portfolio and how they can provide tax savings while building your wealth.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Retirement

5 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA for Your Children’s Future

| Daniel Da Costa

These blue-chip stocks are some of the best businesses in Canada, making them some of the best investments Canadians can…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

April Opportunity: Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Puja Tayal

April has brought some exciting value investing opportunities you can grab with the $7,000 TFSA contribution room.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

How to Fast-Track Retirement Through Smart Investing (Even in Today’s Market)

| Kay Ng

To fast-track retirement, start investing now and invest consistently so you don't have to take excessive risk.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Retirement

3 Mistakes That Can Reduce Your Retirement Income

| Puja Tayal

Avoid common retirement mistakes that can impact your finances during market downturns. Learn essential strategies to protect your savings.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Consider These 5 Essential Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Robust Income Portfolio

| Kay Ng

These dividend stocks are critical pieces of the Canadian economy and would serve a long-term income portfolio well.

Read more »