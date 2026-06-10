These Canadian blue-chip stocks offer investors a mix of banking, energy, and utility exposure to hold through 2026 and beyond.

3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

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Defensive Features and Dividends: These stocks provide stability amidst market volatility, with reliable dividends appealing to long-term investors seeking resilient portfolio anchors.

Canadian investors have plenty of strong investments to choose from on the market. That includes the best Canadian blue-chip stocks that don’t need to follow every emerging trend. Instead, they offer growth, dividends and recurring cash flow that hold up through different market conditions.

And that’s the point. Blue-chip stocks aren’t the most exciting picks. They also don’t offer the incredible growth we’ve seen from tech stocks this year.

Instead, they are stable, established businesses with strong market positions and long, reliable histories. It also means they can provide stable dividends for long-term investors.

That stability is an important distinction right now. Interest rates, inflation, and global uncertainty are all contributing to market volatility this year. That’s where a portfolio of the best Canadian blue-chip stocks can help to provide a steady foundation, solid income, and even growth.

Here’s a look at three for prospective investors to consider today.

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Royal Bank offers a stable income foundation

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) is the largest of Canada’s big bank stocks, making it one of the cleanest Canadian blue-chip stocks to consider.

The Bank operates across multiple segments, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance. The bank also has a presence not just in Canada, but in nearly one dozen countries around the world.

The bank’s prominence gives it a clear advantage that’s tied directly to both the Canadian and global economies. This means that prospective investors are buying into a core piece of the Canadian economy with international exposure.

Turning to dividends, Royal Bank offers a yield of 2.6% as of the time of writing. That’s not the highest yield among the big banks, but it is sustainable and growing. In fact, the bank has paid quarterly dividends without fail for over a century.

That stability helps position Royal Bank as one of the Canadian blue-chip stocks to buy and hold forever.

Canadian Natural Resources offers a recurring energy cash flow

Another great option for investors looking into the best Canadian blue-chip stocks to own is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest energy producers in Canada, providing investors with direct exposure to oil and gas operations. The company also has a presence in the North Sea and offshore Africa.

For investors, one of the most attractive elements of Canadian Natural is the long life and low production costs associated with its assets. This lets Canadian Natural return cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Perhaps the most appealing factor for investors to consider is Canadian Natural’s quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, Canadian Natural offers a 3.9% yield and has provided annual increases for over two decades.

For those investors who want a blue-chip Canadian energy stock in their portfolio that can provide scale, cash flow, and shareholder-return potential, Canadian Natural is hard to beat.

Emera adds defensive utility income

Rounding out the trio of blue-chip Canadian stocks to own is Emera (TSX:EMA). Emera is one of the largest regulated utility stocks on the market.

As a utility, Emera provides regulated utility services. Those services are both essential and backed by long-term contracts, meaning that the revenue generated is stable and predictable.

In other words, Emera has an impressive defensive moat that isn’t as impacted by economic slowdowns. Regardless of how the market is faring, people still need utility service.

That stable recurring revenue stream also means that Emera can invest in growth and pay an attractive quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, that yield works out to 4.1%.

Utility stocks like Emera are great defensive anchors that are able to offset more volatile holdings. This makes it one of the ideal Canadian blue-chip stocks for any portfolio.

Are you buying these Canadian blue-chip stocks?

No stock is without risk. That’s why maintaining a well-diversified portfolio is so important.

Fortunately, each of the three stocks mentioned above offers some defensive appeal and income-earning potential within their respective sectors.

For investors looking for Canadian blue-chip stocks to hold through 2026 and beyond, these three TSX names are a solid place to start.