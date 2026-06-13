Freedom 50: How Do Your TFSA and RRSP Savings Stack Up?

At 50, using new TFSA and RRSP room wisely can matter more than finding a “perfect” stock.

Turning 50 has a way of making money feel real. At 30, retirement can feel distant. At 40, it starts to tap your shoulder. By 50, your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) balances can show whether your plan has legs or whether it needs a firmer push. The good news? Investors still have time. The better news? Strong businesses can still do a lot of heavy lifting if Canadians stay consistent.

In 2026, Canadians get another $7,000 of TFSA room. The RRSP dollar limit sits at $33,810, though each person’s room depends on income and pension adjustments. Those numbers frame the opportunity. A 50-year-old doesn’t need perfection, but a plan that uses tax-sheltered space well and avoids panic decisions when markets get loud.

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TFII

That’s where TFI International (TSX:TFII) enters the conversation. The transportation and logistics giant won’t look like a classic retirement stock at first glance. It moves freight across North America through package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics operations. That makes it tied to the economy, but also tied to the basic movement of goods.

Freight demand has softened in some areas, and higher costs still pressure margins. Yet this kind of market often gives disciplined operators a chance to get stronger. TFI has a long history of buying assets, cutting costs, and improving returns.

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Into earnings

The latest quarter showed both the challenge and the opportunity. In the first quarter of 2026, TFI reported operating income of US$96.6 million, down from US$114.6 million a year earlier. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.69, compared with US$0.76 last year. Those show a business still dealing with a tough freight backdrop.

Yet the dividend tells a steadier story. TFI’s board approved a US$0.47 quarterly dividend, up 4% from the prior year period, now at $2.55 per year for a 1.14% yield at writing. That increase doesn’t turn TFII into an income machine, but it shows confidence. For a Freedom 50 investor, that balance matters. You want growth, but you also want management that respects cash.

Where it works

TFII could fit well in a TFSA for investors who want long-term capital growth without future taxes on gains. It could also work in an RRSP for those building retirement wealth over the next 10 to 20 years. The stock has had rough stretches, and it can fall when freight demand weakens. But that cyclicality can also create better entry points for patient investors.

The broader case remains attractive. North America needs freight, companies need efficient logistics, and e-commerce, industrial activity, food distribution, construction, and manufacturing all depend on transportation networks. TFI doesn’t need a perfect economy to create value. It needs enough discipline to keep improving while waiting for freight cycles to recover. That quality can mean the most when retirement sits close enough to feel urgent, but far enough away to still compound over the years ahead.

Bottom line

So, how do your TFSA and RRSP savings stack up by 50? The honest answer depends less on one magic number and more on direction. If your accounts grow each year, your debt stays controlled, and your money sits in strong businesses, you’re still in the game. If your savings feel light, don’t freeze. Increase contributions, use registered room, and focus on durable stocks.

TFI International won’t solve retirement on its own. No single stock can. But for Canadians trying to build Freedom 50 confidence, it offers a compelling mix of scale, growth potential, dividend discipline, and economic upside. That’s a strong place to start today right now.