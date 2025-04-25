Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) a Screaming Buy Right Now?

Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) a Screaming Buy Right Now?

Here’s why this e-commerce giant might be an excellent investment in the current market environment amid all the uncertainty.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

The ongoing market volatility since the beginning of 2025 has plenty of investors spooked, and the S&P/TSX Composite Index shows that. From the start of the year to April 2, the Canadian benchmark index declined by over 9%, with a particularly steep 11% decline between April 2 and April 8, 2025.

For most, this is not the ideal time to invest in growth stocks. Investing in high-growth stocks is risky enough as it is. Doing that when the market is so volatile might not make sense to most investors. However, contrarian investors with well-balanced portfolios and the stomach to bear potential losses are looking at a potentially excellent opportunity.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) has long been a top pick for growth-seeking investors. As of this writing, the stock trades at a 35.4% discount from its 52-week high. Let’s see why some brave investors might consider it a screaming buy for their self-directed investment portfolios.

Shopify stock

Shopify is a $153.5 billion market-cap giant in the global e-commerce space. The Ottawa-headquartered company provides a platform for merchants of all sizes to set up an online presence, from creating their online stores to fulfillment, payment and shipping services. The company became particularly successful during the pandemic.

Social distancing regulations forced people to rely more on online buying, and Shopify made it easier for businesses to set up online stores to meet the soaring demand. The company’s growth rate has normalized significantly in recent years, and it is no longer the largest market-cap stock it once was at its peak. But overall, Shopify stock is a company that is doing really well.

Growth is still on the cards

If you look at the growth chart above, you will see that the stock has declined significantly since its peak in the last five years, but it has been on the rise over the last couple of years, besides the 34.9% dip between February and April 2025. Some investors might question whether it is worth buying at current levels.

Investors with a long-term horizon know better than to let short-term volatility be the only reason guiding investment decisions. When you look past the rapid price changes and see the underlying drivers supporting growth, you will see a company with solid growth potential. The industry is rapidly growing, and the number of merchants seeking a strong online presence will only increase.

Shopify offers one of the industry’s leading platforms, operates in several high-margin segments, and is constantly working to improve the e-commerce experience for its clients. The recent integration of AI-powered features is just one example of the work it is doing to this end.

Foolish takeaway

The company’s operational performance is also a big reason why it can be a worthy growth stock to hold long term. The company brought in $2.8 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, which was a 31% jump from its revenue in the same quarter last year. Its strong earnings growth and the industry’s rise are indicative of the potential of outsized returns.

Shopify stock’s history shows substantial volatility, so it’s important to remember that it might not be an ideal holding for someone who needs short-term gains. It is the kind of investment that might work better if you hold it for the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Put $10,000 in My TFSA for Long-Term Performance

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors usually won't look to tech stocks for long-term investing, but in the case of this one they should!

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Leading Canadian AI Contenders Every Tech Investor Should Consider

| Jitendra Parashar

Smart tech investors might want to buy these two top Canadian AI stocks now and hold them for years to…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Below $130: A Potential TFSA Accelerator for Tax-Free Capital Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock has stabilized, and now it's looking like a strong top choice for investors.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest $7,500 in These Top Undervalued Stocks With Potential for Appreciation

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX stocks such as Electrovaya should help you deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks to Buy: 2 Canadian Gems That Look Poised to Soar

| Chris MacDonald

These top Canadian growth stocks are worth paying attention to as a hot bed of innovation awaits investors.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in AI Stocks on the TSX Without Taking Tech Sector Risks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock may not be directly related to the emerging field but uses it in a way that makes…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

2 Reasons I’m Considering Apple Stock for a $2,500 Investment This April

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock looks like a deep-value buy for Canadian investors this spring.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 65% to Buy as AI Takes Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock might be down, but its stable outlook means investors shouldn't count it out.

Read more »